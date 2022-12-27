Read full article on original website
Gila Valley Adventure Club heading to Willcox
SAFFORD —The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to the January Wine, Wings and Willcox tour on Jan. 14. The Gila Valley Adventure Club is a group of people committed to learning about the community, making new friends and having fun. Last year was the group’s first year, and their list of activities included camping on Mount Graham, spending an evening at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima and stargazing at Roper Lake State Park. In December, the club met at The Way church and enjoyed an all-terrain vehicle Christmas light tour.
Science takes center stage at Safford Library
SAFFORD — The Safford City-Graham County Library is continuing its focus on science, technology, engineer and math, with a concentration on young females. After receiving an If/Then grant from the Lyda Hall Philanthropies, the library conducted a solar-powered bug class for tweens, and made available about 100 kits for the youths to repeat the experiment on their own.
Wings Over Willcox returns this January
WILLCOX — Registration has begun for the 30th annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival. The event will take place Jan. 12-15, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, with a full slate of field trips, talks and activities, plus the return of the Saturday-night banquet and silent auction at the Elks Lodge.
Graham Board, P&Z seek tighter rein on marijuana growing
SAFFORD — During a recent joint work session, the Graham County Board of Supervisors and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how to handle applications to grow cannabis going forward. “Just speaking for myself, I’d like to see some additional changes, and modifications and restrictions on cannabis...
