Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Man in viral video charged with hate crime in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A Denver man who has family in Alamo has been charged with a hate crime for an incident caught on video at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant and for a separate spitting incident in Danville. Jordan Krah, 40, is free on bail after being arrested by...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest made after San Francisco man killed during break-in, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A man in San Francisco has died after being fatally shot during a break-in, according to police. Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, San Francisco police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Willard North on reports of a break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Suspects Arrested In 24th & Mission Shooting
Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, have been arrested in connection with the fatal December 18 shooting at the 24th & Mission BART plaza. Both men are San Francisco residents and were "taken into custody without incident." [KRON4]. There was another dramatic car chase this week, this one this...
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
SSF police arrest teen after he hit police car while fleeing in stolen vehicle
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – South San Francisco police arrested a teenage boy Tuesday after he allegedly rammed a police car with a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit that began when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle after recognizing it was stolen, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. The attempted stop occurred at Radburn Drive and King Drive around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect rammed the police car and fled, with officers giving chase. The vehicle was later located in the 200-block of South Airport Boulevard. After driving the wrong way and causing an injury collision, the suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and other offenses.The boy's name was not released because he is a juvenile.
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
38-year-old man identified in fatal San Francisco hit-and-run
SAN FRANCISCO - A 38-year-old man was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in San Francisco Wednesday. Brandon Gorski was fatally struck near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. Police said they located Gorski on the side of the road,...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrest Eduardo Navarro Perez For Hayes Valley Assault
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on December 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers from Northern Station were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street for a report of an assault with a skateboard.
Friends targeted in racist rant at San Ramon In-N-Out overwhelmed by public support
SAN RAMON -- Two friends who were the targets of a racist, homophobic rant at San Ramon In-N-Out they captured on cell phone video were overwhelmed Monday night by the widespread support they have received and the quick arrest of the alleged suspect in the case. San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson said the suspect -- 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver, Colorado -- has been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez. Arine Kim and Elliot Ha told KPIX that they were at the restaurant and trying some...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Colorado man arrested after racist, homophobic rant in California In-N-Out goes viral on TikTok
A Colorado man was arrested Monday after allegedly going on a racist and homophobic rant against two college students, who were eating at an In-N-Out in the Bay Area on Christmas Eve. The students, Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, filmed the encounter in a now-viral TikTok. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40,...
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
Comments / 0