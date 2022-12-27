Bay Area feels big impact of this week's canceled Southwest flights

Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 700 flights into and out of Bay Area airports on the first two weekdays after Christmas, accounting for more than 12% of the airline's widespread cancellations during that span. Craig Lee/The Examiner

More than 12% of Southwest Airlines' canceled flights over the last two days have occurred at Bay Area airports, as the company now faces federal scrutiny amid a nightmarish week for travelers.

As of publication on Tuesday morning, Southwest had canceled 667 flights into or out of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose international airports over the first two weekdays following Christmas, according to FlightAware tracking data .

In all, Southwest canceled nearly 5,500 flights over the two days, as the airline contended with the aftermath of wintry weather blasting much of the country . Southwest said in a statement on Monday it would fly about one third of its scheduled flights "over the next several days."

"We're working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us," Southwest said on Monday.

Southwest's cancellations on Monday and Tuesday accounted for 71% and 63% of its flights, respectively. Of the 7,007 flights within, into and out of the U.S. canceled over those two days, 78.3% were on Southwest Airlines.

TWU Local 556, the union representing 18,000 of Southwest Airlines' flight attendants, said in a statement on Monday that "years of neglect" led to the widespread cancellations, as the airline hasn't updated its technological infrastructure as it has expanded its operations.

The union said "thousands of crew members" were "stranded across the country," with "far too many working long hours well past acceptable duty days" amid the cancellations.

"The company's failures are happening year-round, but are particularly egregious on Christmas," union president Lyn Montgomery said. "Our customers struggled with it just as our thousands of flight attendants did. These are issues that you can't solve with holiday pay; this is time and quality of life that we will never get back."

The airline warned customers in an email on Monday night of "long hold times and long lines" due to the reduced schedule, which it said would make rebooking "challenging" in the coming days.

Travelers on Southwest can rebook flights scheduled through Jan. 2 here , with the ability to change flights up to two weeks after their originally scheduled departure. The U.S. Department of Transportation's website has a dashboard that says what services airline customers are entitled to .

Southwest Airlines canceled 320 inbound and outbound flights at SFO, SJC and OAK on Tuesday as of publication, down from 347 at the three airports on Monday.

An Oakland International Airport spokesperson told The Examiner that the airport was operating "more smoothly" on Tuesday, with no lines at the security checkpoint and ticket counters that morning. A San Jose International Airport spokesperson said the airport was doing "what we can to support" Southwest "and our customers as best we can."

San Francisco International Airport didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication on Tuesday.

The 318 canceled flights represented 12.4% of all of Southwest's cancellations on Tuesday, up from just shy of 12% of Monday. As of publication, Southwest had already canceled 307 flights in and out of the three Bay Area airports on Wednesday, once again amounting to 12.4% of all of its flights.

At SFO, the airline had canceled no fewer than 79% of its scheduled flights on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Southwest canceled at least 74% of its flights at SJC on each of those three days, and at least 55% of its flights out of OAK.

The airline, as of press time, canceled a little more than 1,000 flights on Thursday, including 112 at the Bay Area's three major airports. Although travelers' headaches will start easing as the week goes on, Southwest Airlines' are just beginning.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation called the Southwest cancellations "unacceptable" and said it would "examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he would have "more to say" about the cancellations on Tuesday.

The Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday said it would investigate "the cause of these disruptions and its impact to customers," while the Biden Administration said it would "work to ensure airlines are held accountable."