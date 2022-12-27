ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest LGBTQ+ News Stories of 2022

It’s been quite a year, one full of both good news and bad for the LGBTQ+ community — from anti-drag queen protests to “don’t say gay” to a rainbow wave in the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of 2022’s top stories.
Elon Musk Slammed for Sharing Anti-LGBTQ+, Anti-Feminist Meme

Elon Musk has been roundly criticized for sharing a meme early Wednesday morning that mocks LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, vaccines, feminism, media, Islam, and Planned Parenthood. The “They Brainwashed You” meme that Musk shared depicts two restroom icons. One is shown with various social justice and religious iconography as...
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear

Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’

Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...

