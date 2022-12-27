Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Rob Desantis Offered ‘Libs of TikTok’ Founder a Place to Stay Following Doxxing
The founder of popular conservative Twitter account @libsoftiktok told Tucker Carlson in an interview released on Tuesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached out and offered her a place to stay following her doxxing. “When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis’ team called me,” Chaya Raichik told Carlson. “And...
Advocate
The Biggest LGBTQ+ News Stories of 2022
It’s been quite a year, one full of both good news and bad for the LGBTQ+ community — from anti-drag queen protests to “don’t say gay” to a rainbow wave in the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of 2022’s top stories.
Advocate
Elon Musk Slammed for Sharing Anti-LGBTQ+, Anti-Feminist Meme
Elon Musk has been roundly criticized for sharing a meme early Wednesday morning that mocks LGBTQ+ rights, Black Lives Matter, vaccines, feminism, media, Islam, and Planned Parenthood. The “They Brainwashed You” meme that Musk shared depicts two restroom icons. One is shown with various social justice and religious iconography as...
Former SEAL famous for being trans detransitions and says it's time to 'wake up'
A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it's time for America to "wake up" regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire
Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
The Jewish Press
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show
White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
