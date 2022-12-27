Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'HAD A LOT OF JUMP'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Canucks. "It's another big game. We have to play our game. I thought we played pretty solid in Seattle. It was a big win for us. Went into the third, tie game, close game against a division rival and (to) find a way to win that, it was a big win for us. So, we've got to carry over that. Tonight, we need a good start. Last time Vancouver came, we didn't have a good start - they were up 2-0."
NHL
TENACIOUS.
Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
NHL
Bruins End 2022 with Overtime Loss to Sabres
BOSTON - The Bruins appeared poised for one of their patented third-period thrashings. Despite entering the final frame trailing the Sabres by a goal, the Black & Gold stormed back to take the lead and had nearly a full two-minute, 5-on-3 power play late in regulation but failed to capitalize and put the game away.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: A Podman salute to 2022
This week Razor and Mike bid farewell to 2022 and recap the top stories of the calendar year. The Podman Rush bids farewell to 2022 as Razor and Mike recap the top Dallas Stars stories of the calendar year and eagerly await the return of NYE at the AAC. Podman...
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Day 4
All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
NHL
Tuch has 4 points, Sabres defeat Bruins in OT for 6th straight win
BOSTON -- Alex Tuch had two goals and two assists, including scoring with 1:07 remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Tuch scored glove side from the slot off a drop pass from Dylan Cozens. "Four points,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Don Granato spent the blizzard like many in Buffalo - hunkered down at home, watching the news, and thinking of those who were less fortunate. "You realize, OK, this is a life and death situation for many and you're grateful you're not in that," he said. "I was fortunate to maintain power except for just a little bit.
Comments / 0