2023 NBA Draft lottery: Date, time and latest projections for NBA Draft order

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery could be one of the most important moments in basketball history. Multiple NBA teams are battling for the worst record possible, trying to put themselves in the best position to have a top pick in a potentially historic 2023 NBA Draft class.

It’s not your typical pre-draft hype. While plenty of marquee names and All-Star talents enter the league through the NBA Draft every year, things are different in 2023. Scouts and general managers agree there is the potential for this to be an all-time draft class, with some already seeing a future Hall of Famer atop draft boards.

While everyone’s focus is on the path to the NBA playoffs , it’s never too early to look ahead even further. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on the latest 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds and the full draft order for Round 1.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft lottery?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery will be on May 16, 2023 and broadcast on ESPN. It will be aired at 8 PM ET, but the top four picks likely won’t be unveiled until closer to 8:30 PM ET.

2023 NBA Draft lottery odds: Who will have the No. 1 pick?

The latest 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds are based on the updated NBA standings . Under NBA rules , the lottery sets pre-determined odds to determine who will receive the top-four picks in the NBA Draft. In 2017, the league’s Board of Governors changed the odds to create less intensive for teams to tank for the worst record.

As a result, the three teams at the bottom of the standings have an equal chance at landing the No. 1 pick or a top-four pick. Below is a breakdown of the current 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds entering January 2.

Pick Team Record No. 1 pick Top 4 pick 1 Detroit Pistons 10-29 14% 52.1% 2 Charlotte Hornets 10-27 14% 52.1% 3 Houston Rockets 10-26 14% 52.1% 4 San Antonio Spurs 12-24 12.5% 48.1% 5 Orlando Magic 13-24 10.5% 42.1% 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 15-21 8.3% 34.8% 7 New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) 15-21 8.2% 34.4% 8 Utah Jazz (via MIN) 16-21 6% 26.3% 9 Chicago Bulls (via ORL) 16-20 3.8% 17.3% 10 Toronto Raptors 16-20 3.7% 16.9% 11 Washington Wizards 17-21 2% 9.4% 12 Atlanta Hawks 17-19 1.5% 7.1% 13 Utah Jazz 19-20 1% 4.8% 14 Golden State Warriors 19-18 0.5% 2.4%

2023 NBA Draft order

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA Draft is on June 22, 2023 and fans can watch it on ESPN. The latest first round 2023 NBA Draft order is based on the inverse order of the standings. It does not include projected lottery simulations.

Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers) Acquired as part of the 2019 Anthony Davis trade Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves) Acquired via 2022 Rudy Gobert trade Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls) Acquired as part of the 2021 Nikola Vucevic trade Toronto Raptors Washington Wizards (top-14 protected) HOU receives WAS 2024 1st i2023 pick is top-14, via Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade Atlanta Hawks Utah Jazz Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Miami Heat Chicago Bulls (via Portland Trail Blazers) vAcquired via three-team Lauri Markkanen trade with Cleveland Cavaliers Phoenix Suns Indiana Pacers Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Clippers New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks) Acquired via 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers Acquired via James Harden-Ben Simmons trade Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers) Acquired via Caris LeVert trade Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks) Acquired through 2021 P.J. Tucker trade Los Angeles Lakers (via New Orleans Pelicans) New Orleans owns swap rights in the 2023 NBA Draft with the Lakers Memphis Grizzlies Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets) Acquired via a four-team Steven Adams trade. Denver’s pick is top-14 protected Utah Jazz (via Brooklyn Nets) Acquired via Royce O’Neale trade. Utah receives the least favorable PHI, BKN, HOU picks Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics) Acquired via 2022 Malcolm Brogdon trade

Who is the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama is the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-2 French center is one of the largest and most athletic players to enter the NBA Draft in decades. He boasts an 8-foot wingspan but moves like a guard, providing him with a significant advantage over just about anyone he faces on the court.

When Wembanyama faced Chet Holmgren in the 2021 FIBA u19 Championship , he dominated the player many viewed as the top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is also drawing rave reviews from some of the best players in basketball.

“This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I’ve never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother, Kostas. He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy, but shoot like KD. Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he’s going to be really good.” NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama briefly played in the United States during a showcase in Las Vegas, facing some of his fellow top 2023 NBA Draft prospects. While he has dealt with some leg injuries over the past two years, he is now healthy and dominating overseas.

Victor Wembanyama stats: 22.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3 BPG, 1 SPG, 48.6% FG in 32.1 MPG

At his peak, Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA and someone capable of carrying a team to the championship. Turning 19 years old on Jan. 4, there is already a belief he could make the NBA All-Star Game as a rookie next season.

Needless to say, it’s evident why teams are essentially tanking for Wembanyama. He might be the best NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James and in an era where so many teams outside of big markets struggle to land stars, Wembanyama can change the course of a franchise’s future the moment he is drafted No. 1 overall.

2023 NBA Draft top prospects

Victor Wembanyama, C, France Scoot Henderson, G, G League Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite Nick Smith Jr, G, Arkansas Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova Anthony Black, F, Arkansas Jarace Walker, F, Houston Brandon Miller, F, Alabama Cason Wallace, G, Kentucky Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke Dillon Mitchell, G, Texas Keyonte George, G, Baylor Jett Howard, G, Michigan Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon

