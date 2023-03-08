Open in App
2023 NBA Draft lottery: Date, time and latest NBA Draft order in March

By Matt Johnson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeELL_0jvo1BsE00

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery could be one of the most important moments in basketball history. Multiple NBA teams are battling for the worst record possible, trying to put themselves in the best position to have a top pick in a potentially historic 2023 NBA Draft class.

It’s not your typical pre-draft hype. While plenty of marquee names and All-Star talents enter the league through the NBA Draft every year, things are different in 2023. Scouts and general managers agree there is the potential for this to be an all-time draft class, with some already seeing a future Hall of Famer atop draft boards.

While everyone’s focus is on the path to the NBA playoffs , it’s never too early to look ahead even further. Bookmark this page for weekly updates on the latest 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds and the full draft order for Round 1.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft lottery?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmuEs_0jvo1BsE00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA Draft lottery will be on May 16, 2023 and broadcast on ESPN. It will be aired at 8 PM ET, but the top four picks likely won’t be unveiled until closer to 8:30 PM ET.

2023 NBA Draft lottery odds: Who will have the No. 1 pick?

The latest 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds are based on the updated NBA standings . Under NBA rules , the lottery sets pre-determined odds to determine who will receive the top-four picks in the NBA Draft. In 2017, the league’s Board of Governors changed the odds to create less intensive for teams to tank for the worst record.

As a result, the three teams at the bottom of the standings have an equal chance at landing the No. 1 pick or a top-four pick. Below is a breakdown of the current 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds entering March 8.

Pick Team Record No. 1 pick Top 4 pick
1 Detroit Pistons* 15-51 14% 52.1%
2 Houston Rockets 15-50 14% 52.1%
3 San Antonio Spurs 16-49 14% 52.1%
4 Charlotte Hornets* 21-46 12.5% 48%
5 Orlando Magic 27-39 10.5% 42.1%
6 Indiana Pacers 29-37 9% 37.2%
7 Orlando Magic (via CHI) 29-36 7.5% 31.9%
8 Utah Jazz 31-35 6% 26.3%
9 New Orleans Pelicans* 31-34 2.8% 13%
10 Washington Wizards* 31-34 2.8% 13%
11 Portland Trail Blazers* 31-34 2.7% 12.5%
12 Oklahoma City Thunder 31-34 2.7% 12.5%
13 Toronto Raptors* 32-34 0.8% 3.8%
14 Los Angeles Lakers* 32-34 0.7% 3.4%
* = Pick is protected from trade rights

2023 NBA Draft order

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stov3_0jvo1BsE00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA Draft is on June 22, 2023 and fans can watch it on ESPN. The latest first round 2023 NBA Draft order is based on the inverse order of the standings. It does not include projected lottery simulations.

  1. Detroit Pistons
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. San Antonio Spurs
  4. Charlotte Hornets
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Indiana Pacers
  7. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)
    • Acquired as part of the 2021 Nikola Vucevic trade
  8. Utah Jazz
  9. New Orleans Pelicans
    • As part of the Anthony Davis trade, Pelicans hold swap rights with Los Angeles Lakers
  10. Washington Wizards (top-14 protected)
    • HOU receives WAS 2024 1st i2023 pick is top-14, via Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade
  11. Portland Trail Blazers
    • Top-14 protected or else belongs to Chicago Bulls
    • Acquired via three-team Lauri Markkanen trade with Cleveland Cavaliers
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Toronto Raptors
  14. Los Angeles Lakers
    • New Orleans owns swap rights in the 2023 NBA Draft with the Lakers. Pelicans get highest pick in draft order
  15. Atlanta Hawks
  16. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
    • Acquired via 2022 Rudy Gobert trade
  17. Houston Rockets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
    • The Los Angeles Clippers traded John Wall and a protected 2023 first-round pick swap to the Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon.
    • Houston holds the right to swap Milwaukee’s first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft with the Clippers.
  18. Golden State Warriors
  19. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks)
    • Acquired via 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade
  20. Miami Heat
  21. Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix Suns)
    • Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and swap rights in 2028 to the Nets for Kevin Durant.
  22. Brooklyn Nets
  23. Portland Trail Blazers (via New York Knicks)
    • New York Knicks traded Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick to Portland for Josh Hart
  24. Memphis Grizzlies
  25. Sacramento Kings
  26. Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
    • Acquired via Caris LeVert trade
  27. Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia 76ers)
    • Acquired via Royce O’Neale trade. Utah receives the least favorable PHI, BKN, HOU picks
  28. Indiana Pacers (via Boston Celtics)
    • Acquired via 2022 Malcolm Brogdon trade
  29. Charlotte Hornets (via Denver Nuggets)
    • Acquired via a four-team Steven Adams trade. Denver’s pick is top-14 protected
  30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Houston Rockets via Milwaukee Bucks)
    • Acquired through 2021 P.J. Tucker trade
    • As part of the Eric Gordon trade, HOU can swap this first-round pick with the Clippers

Who has the number 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The official 2023 NBA Draft order is still not determined and it will not be known until June 22, 2023 following the NBA Draft lottery. The three worst teams in the NBA will all have an equal chance at holding the number 1 pick.

Who has the most first round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz have three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the Knicks also technically have multiple first-round picks, protections on the Pistons and Wizards’ picks will prevent them from being conveyed.

How is the 2023 NBA Draft order determined?

The 2023 NBA Draft order is determined by both the final NBA standings and the draft lottery. At the conclusion of the regular season, the teams with the 14 worst records in basketball are put into the NBA Draft lottery with odds assigned based on where each team finished. The NBA Draft lottery then determines which of the 14 teams gets the top-four picks. Once picks 1-4 are determined, the remainder of the NBA Draft order is determined by the standings.

Is the 2023 NBA Draft class good?

The 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two generational talents. Victor Wembanyama is viewed as the best NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James, offering the potential to be a future Hall of Famer and a perennial MVP candidate. Meanwhile, guard Scoot Henderson would be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in any other draft class, with scouts projecting him to become a perennial All-Star guard and the face of a franchise. The 2023 NBA Draft class is also very deep, making it extremely appealing to teams picking in the lottery.

What teams don’t have a first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves don’t currently have a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks hold Round 1 selections either through pick swaps or they acquired them from other teams.

Who is the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpyO8_0jvo1BsE00
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama is the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-2 French center is one of the largest and most athletic players to enter the NBA Draft in decades. He boasts an 8-foot wingspan but moves like a guard, providing him with a significant advantage over just about anyone he faces on the court.

When Wembanyama faced Chet Holmgren in the 2021 FIBA u19 Championship , he dominated the player many viewed as the top prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. He is also drawing rave reviews from some of the best players in basketball.

“This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I’ve never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close, he was on the same team as my brother, Kostas. He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy, but shoot like KD. Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he’s going to be really good.”

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama briefly played in the United States during a showcase in Las Vegas, facing some of his fellow top 2023 NBA Draft prospects. While he has dealt with some leg injuries over the past two years, he is now healthy and dominating overseas.

  • Victor Wembanyama stats: 22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.1 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 47.2% FG in 32 MPG

At his peak, Wembanyama can be the best player in the NBA and someone capable of carrying a team to the championship. Turning 19 years old on Jan. 4, there is already a belief he could make the NBA All-Star Game as a rookie next season.

Needless to say, it’s evident why teams are essentially tanking for Wembanyama. He might be the best NBA Draft prospect since LeBron James and in an era where so many teams outside of big markets struggle to land stars, Wembanyama can change the course of a franchise’s future the moment he is drafted No. 1 overall.

2023 NBA Draft top prospects

  1. Victor Wembanyama, C, France
  2. Scoot Henderson, G, G League
  3. Amen Thompson, G, Overtime Elite
  4. Jarace Walker, F, Houston
  5. Anthony Black, F, Arkansas
  6. Keyonte George, G, Baylor
  7. Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF
  8. Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova
  9. Nick Smith Jr, G, Arkansas
  10. Brandon Miller, F, Alabama
  11. Kris Murray, F, Iowa
  12. Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite
  13. G.G. Jackson, F, South Carolina
  14. Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine
  15. Dariq Whitehead, F, Duke
  16. Carson Wallace, G, Kentucky
  17. Dillon Mitchell, G, Texas
  18. Jett Howard, G, Michigan
  19. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon
  20. Gradey Dick, SF, Kansas
  21. Rayan Rupert, F, New Zealand Breakers
  22. Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama
  23. Leonard Miller, SF, G-League
  24. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State
  25. Julian Strawther, SF, Gonzaga

Where is the 2023 NBA Draft being held?

The 2023 NBA Draft location is the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets for the NBA Draft won’t be available until later this year.

Who was the first pick in the NBA Draft?

The Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Prior to that, Cade Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

  • 2022 NBA Draft: Paolo Banchero, forward, Orlando Magic
  • 2021 NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, guard, Detroit Pistons
  • 2020 NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards, guard, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • 2019 NBA Draft: Zion Williamson, forward, New Orleans Pelicans
  • 2018 NBA Draft: Deandre Ayton, center, Phoenix Suns
  • 2017 NBA Draft: Markelle Fultz, guard, Philadelphia 76ers
  • 2016 NBA Draft: Ben Simmons, guard, Philadelphia 76ers
  • 2015 NBA Draft: Karl-Anthony Towns, center, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • 2014 NBA Draft: Andrew Wiggins, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • 2013 NBA Draft: Anthony Bennett, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • 2012 NBA Draft: Anthony Davis, forward, New Orleans Hornets
  • 2011 NBA Draft: Kyrie Irving, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • 2010 NBA Draft: John Wall, guard, Washington Wizards
Do the Lakers have a 2023 first-round pick?

The Los Angeles Lakers have one first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, however, the New Orleans Pelicans own the swap rights to it. Under the Stepien Rule, teams aren’t allowed to be without first-round picks in back-to-back drafts. As a result, the Lakers can only trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

Is Bronny James eligible for 2023 NBA Draft?

Bronny James draft year is in 2024. He will spend the 2023-’24 season playing college basketball before becoming eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. The son of LeBron James, Bronny is a projected first-round pick and is viewed as a very talented two-way player with outstanding basketball IQ.

