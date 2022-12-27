ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Solana (SOL) Supported by Top Analyst Despite Meltdown; Why?

Chris Burniske of VC firm Placeholder, the author of many early models of digital asset valuation, explained why Solana (SOL) looks special to him despite having a terrific year. Independent innovation, committed community, easy-to-use product: Chris Burniske is bullish on Solana. Burniske took to Twitter to share his vision of...
u.today

There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou

2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
coingeek.com

IPv6 and Bitcoin: Developments in 2022

While most of the digital asset world spent 2022 fretting over the diminishing dollar values of their coins, the Bitcoin SV (BSV) sector had its eyes on the future. One important future development is the world’s adoption of IPv6, an improved version of the Internet’s base protocol that remains unseen to most users but could bring significant improvements to payments, machine transactions, data collection and verification, and security.
cryptonewsbtc.org

These EIPs Can Change Ethereum: Comprehensive Guide

In This autumn, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) stays the most important platform for decentralized functions (dApps), together with decentralized finance functions (DeFis). As such, each improve to its codebase is ready to have an effect on the crypto journeys of tens of millions of crypto customers. Ethereum Enchancment Proposals, or EIPs,...
u.today

PayPal Offers Big Potential for Buying Bitcoin, John Lennon's Son Believes

cryptopotato.com

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Comments on Solana’s Future

Buterin believes Solana still has intrinsic value and can recover from its current predicament. Last month, the Solana ecosystem was at the forefront of the FTX saga, taking a significant hit from the company’s bankruptcy filing. Since then, projects have left the network, while the native token lost a significant chunk of its USD value.
u.today

I Am Optimistic About 2023: Crypto Giant Founder "Star" Xu

cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 10 Most Promising Move-to-Earn Cryptocurrencies in 2023

The highest promising move-to-earn cryptocurrencies are a current improvement within the crypto trade. Crypto tokens gained recognition as a result of they provided a brand-new technique of investing and paying. However I’m certain none of us anticipated they’d additionally make our lives more healthy. Move to Earn cryptocurrencies or M2E, a current improvement within the cryptocurrency trade, accomplishes simply that. Bodily actions are actually being gamified in the identical method that play-to-earn tokens gamified the method of incomes cryptocurrency. What are probably the most promising move-to-earn cryptocurrencies then?
u.today

ADA, XRP: January Might Bring 'Big Surprise,' Crypto Trader Predicts

CoinTelegraph

Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes

Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
techaiapp.com

Busting Crypto Myths: “It’s Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin”

The bitcoin market has evolved dramatically since its launch in 2009. What was once an intimately small group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of…. The post Busting Crypto Myths:...
dailycoin.com

“No Matter What 2023 Brings, We are Prepared” – Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reflected on the various setbacks and victories of 2022 in a recent letter. Zhao admitted that the sphere is still recovering from the effects of the 2022 bear market. Despite all the turbulence, Zhao commended the industry’s resilience and tenacity. The CEO noted the...

