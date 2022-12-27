Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's mysterious $5.7 billion donation last year reportedly went to his Musk Foundation charity
Elon Musk gave away $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to his charity foundation last year, Bloomberg reported. The gift was revealed earlier this year, but Musk did not name the charity receiving the funds. The Musk Foundation distributed about $160 million to nonprofits in 2021, per Bloomberg. Elon Musk's $5.7...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds out of crypto wallets following reports Alameda transferred tokens
Sam Bankman-Fried denied moving funds out of wallets associated with Alameda Research. "None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore." Cointelegraph said wallets associated with Alameda transferred funds just days after he was released on a...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did SBF Move Money? Man Utd NFTs Under Fire. Eisenberg Arrested!
SBF returns to Twitter, Avraham Eisenberg is busted, and Manchester United gets accused of NFT art plagiarism. Markets were mostly frozen this week, with most of the leading cryptocurrencies seeing very little price movement to end the year, except for the unlucky few—in particular Solana and Dogecoin, which suffered double-digit percentage drops.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Supported by Top Analyst Despite Meltdown; Why?
Chris Burniske of VC firm Placeholder, the author of many early models of digital asset valuation, explained why Solana (SOL) looks special to him despite having a terrific year. Independent innovation, committed community, easy-to-use product: Chris Burniske is bullish on Solana. Burniske took to Twitter to share his vision of...
u.today
There's Still Time for Bitcoin to Hit $100,000 This Year, DOGE Founder Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MicroStrategy just did what CEO Michael Saylor once said would never happen: it sold bitcoin
MicroStrategy just sold some of its bitcoin holdings for the first time but remains a net buyer. The company disclosed Wednesday a sale of 704 bitcoin last week for roughly $11.8 million for tax reasons. "Never. No. We're not sellers," CEO Michael Saylor said in January. "We're only acquiring and...
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex-Binance CFO Wei Zhou
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. Zhou: “It won’t be business as usual for...
coingeek.com
IPv6 and Bitcoin: Developments in 2022
While most of the digital asset world spent 2022 fretting over the diminishing dollar values of their coins, the Bitcoin SV (BSV) sector had its eyes on the future. One important future development is the world’s adoption of IPv6, an improved version of the Internet’s base protocol that remains unseen to most users but could bring significant improvements to payments, machine transactions, data collection and verification, and security.
cryptonewsbtc.org
These EIPs Can Change Ethereum: Comprehensive Guide
In This autumn, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) stays the most important platform for decentralized functions (dApps), together with decentralized finance functions (DeFis). As such, each improve to its codebase is ready to have an effect on the crypto journeys of tens of millions of crypto customers. Ethereum Enchancment Proposals, or EIPs,...
u.today
PayPal Offers Big Potential for Buying Bitcoin, John Lennon's Son Believes
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Comments on Solana’s Future
Buterin believes Solana still has intrinsic value and can recover from its current predicament. Last month, the Solana ecosystem was at the forefront of the FTX saga, taking a significant hit from the company’s bankruptcy filing. Since then, projects have left the network, while the native token lost a significant chunk of its USD value.
u.today
I Am Optimistic About 2023: Crypto Giant Founder "Star" Xu
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top 10 Most Promising Move-to-Earn Cryptocurrencies in 2023
The highest promising move-to-earn cryptocurrencies are a current improvement within the crypto trade. Crypto tokens gained recognition as a result of they provided a brand-new technique of investing and paying. However I’m certain none of us anticipated they’d additionally make our lives more healthy. Move to Earn cryptocurrencies or M2E, a current improvement within the cryptocurrency trade, accomplishes simply that. Bodily actions are actually being gamified in the identical method that play-to-earn tokens gamified the method of incomes cryptocurrency. What are probably the most promising move-to-earn cryptocurrencies then?
u.today
ADA, XRP: January Might Bring 'Big Surprise,' Crypto Trader Predicts
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
techaiapp.com
Busting Crypto Myths: “It’s Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin”
The bitcoin market has evolved dramatically since its launch in 2009. What was once an intimately small group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of…. The post Busting Crypto Myths:...
dailycoin.com
“No Matter What 2023 Brings, We are Prepared” – Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reflected on the various setbacks and victories of 2022 in a recent letter. Zhao admitted that the sphere is still recovering from the effects of the 2022 bear market. Despite all the turbulence, Zhao commended the industry’s resilience and tenacity. The CEO noted the...
