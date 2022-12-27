ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
KMZU

Pedestrian struck by car dies near Sheridan

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian is killed Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in Worth County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 2:46 p.m. on Highway 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan. Westbound driver, 99-year-old Billie F. Wake, of Grant City, struck a pedestrian, 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher, of Sheridan, while she walked with traffic along the highway. Fisher came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.
KCTV 5

99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
KMZU

Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver

LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
KMZU

Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30

JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
KMZU

Livingston County detainee dies in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Livingston County detainee died while in custody in Randolph County Wednesday afternoon. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release that Cheri Dawn Admire, 51 suffered a significant medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse reportedly performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived. Admire died at a local hospital.
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
KMZU

Two injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com

Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
