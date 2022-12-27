Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MAYVIEW WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Mayview woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Tawnya Munro traveled off the roadway and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported by...
kttn.com
Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI
A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder. The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor. A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Teenagers Injured in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Five teenagers were taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 11 pm on US 59 at US 71, 2 miles west of Savannah. The 17-year old male driver crossed the center of the roadway and travelled off the south side of the highway, down an embankment where the vehicle struck a traffic sign. The vehicle returned to the roadway and went off the side of the roadway again, down an embankment where the vehicle overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
KMZU
Pedestrian struck by car dies near Sheridan
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian is killed Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in Worth County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 2:46 p.m. on Highway 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan. Westbound driver, 99-year-old Billie F. Wake, of Grant City, struck a pedestrian, 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher, of Sheridan, while she walked with traffic along the highway. Fisher came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.
KCTV 5
99-year-old driver hits pedestrian in fatal Worth County crash
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Worth County in a one-vehicle crash involving a 99-year-old woman. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Missouri Highway 246 three miles east of Sheridan, Missouri, when it struck a pedestrian at 2:46 p.m.
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures Mayview driver
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A Mayview driver is seriously injured after a crash in Lafayette County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound vehicle driven by Tawnya Munro traveled off Route E, south of Route FF, and overturned against a fence. Munro was transported to Centerpoint Hospital...
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Missouri woman injured after car slides down embankment
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Thursday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Morgan R. Lewallen, 33, Kidder, was northbound on 210th at Unity Avenue twelve miles southwest of Gallatin. The car traveled off...
Water main break causes major flooding to downtown Kansas City streets
Crews responded to the scene just before 6:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Street on reports of high water.
Car driven by 99-year-old strikes, kills Missouri woman
WORTH COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Billie F. Wake, 99, Grant City, was westbound on MO 246 three miles east of Sheridan. The car struck a pedestrian identified...
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
KMZU
Livingston County detainee dies in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Livingston County detainee died while in custody in Randolph County Wednesday afternoon. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release that Cheri Dawn Admire, 51 suffered a significant medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse reportedly performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived. Admire died at a local hospital.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KMZU
Two injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
kchi.com
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
