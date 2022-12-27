Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Westword
Ten Resolutions for Denver in 2023
Last year, we offered up ten resolutions for Denver for what was then the brand-spanking-new year of 2022, which promised — or so we hoped — to kick the collective horror-show butt of 2020 and 2021. How much of that came to pass? Well, some. The city has done a good job in the Shared Streets Initiative and supporting the restaurant-patio culture of Denver, which is a lot of what the 16th Street Mall updates will help achieve.
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
Westword
Mayor Asks Catholic Archdiocese for Facility to Shelter Migrants
As the City of Denver struggles to shelter an increasingly large population of recently arrived migrants, Mayor Michael Hancock has turned to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help. "I’m writing you regarding a matter of urgent humanitarian need in our community," Hancock wrote on December 30 to Samuel Aquila, the Archbishop of Denver.
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 people at Aurora tattoo shop
A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a tattoo shop where two people were injured recently.Suspect Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, is accused of shooting two people at a tattoo shop at 13990 E Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Dec. 21.According to Aurora Police Department tweets, Flores is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, and he has multiple distinguishing tattoos on his face, including a tattoo on his left cheek that says "ready to die."Police say Flores is most likely armed, so he should not be approached, and if he is seen, members of the public are encouraged to call 911. He was last seen in Lakewood and Denver, and he has family ties in San Antonio, Texas, California and Miami, Florida. The health status of both victims was unknown on Friday. There is a $2,0000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.First off if you are going to Downtown Denver for the New Year's Eve fireworks the weather will cooperate for a nice December night! With mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be near freezing for both the 9pm and midnight show.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts...
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster
Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Information wanted in murder of 15-year-old in West Colfax neighborhood
Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
Lakewood man identified in deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Westword
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe Will Open a Cafe at CSU Spur on January 6
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe, at 3326 Tejon Street, is more than just a place to pick up high-quality meat and other local products. Through their business, owners Kate Kavanaugh and her husband, Josh Curtiss, have shared their passion for regenerative agriculture and supporting farmers. "When we founded Western Daughters in 2013, it was with a mission to build a bridge between urban and rural communities by bringing in 100 percent grass-fed and grass-finished beef and lamb and pasture-raised pork and chicken from small local regenerative farms,” Kavanaugh says.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30
The last week of the year brought a lot of heavy snow but just a trio openings and closings. New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
southarkansassun.com
A 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster a day after Christmas in Denver
A day after Christmas, a 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster in the City’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The authorities are investigating this as a homicide (Contreras,2022). Dec. 26 morning, Denver Police authorities stated that they were going to conduct a death investigation regarding with the...
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Comments / 0