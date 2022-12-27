A man is wanted in connection to a shooting at a tattoo shop where two people were injured recently.Suspect Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, is accused of shooting two people at a tattoo shop at 13990 E Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Dec. 21.According to Aurora Police Department tweets, Flores is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, and he has multiple distinguishing tattoos on his face, including a tattoo on his left cheek that says "ready to die."Police say Flores is most likely armed, so he should not be approached, and if he is seen, members of the public are encouraged to call 911. He was last seen in Lakewood and Denver, and he has family ties in San Antonio, Texas, California and Miami, Florida. The health status of both victims was unknown on Friday. There is a $2,0000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO