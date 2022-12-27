Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Greer Graduates! - Hardin-Simmons UniversityHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy birthday, Texas: Celebrating 177 years of statehood
BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 177 years ago on December 29, 1845, U.S. President James K. Polk signed The Republic of Texas into statehood, making Texas the 28th United State. Though as history goes, the timeline from start to finish was anything but straightforward. Each action and reaction shaping the area into the Lone Star state […]
BREAKING: House fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. Around 4:30 p.m. December 31, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. No one was home at the time […]
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
GALLERY: Historic Ranger building collapses, nearby businesses close for the day
RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic 1924 Halbert Building in Ranger collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be blocked off for an amount of time. Around 1:30 p.m., Ranger police alerted the public that West Main Street was blocked off from all traffic because of a “dangerous situation involving the partial collapse of a vacant […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
900+ COVID-19 cases recorded in Taylor County during holidays
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, as data has shown hundreds of cases and a high positivity rate in recent result. Doctor Gary Goodnight, Medical Director for the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, told KTAB/KRBC family gatherings over the holiday weekend could have contributed to the higher numbers. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
ktxs.com
Here’s what you should know about identity theft and how to protect yourself
Identity theft is the act of someone using your identity and personal information to commit fraud. This can be applied to many things like using your information to apply for credit cards, take out loans, or even purchasing a new car. Recently, someone used a local Abilenians identity to purchase a 60-thousand-dollar car from Carmax. To curve this from happening, Randy Roewe, The Chief Risk Officer of First Financial Bank, gives us some tips to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of this crime.
