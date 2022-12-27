Identity theft is the act of someone using your identity and personal information to commit fraud. This can be applied to many things like using your information to apply for credit cards, take out loans, or even purchasing a new car. Recently, someone used a local Abilenians identity to purchase a 60-thousand-dollar car from Carmax. To curve this from happening, Randy Roewe, The Chief Risk Officer of First Financial Bank, gives us some tips to help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of this crime.

