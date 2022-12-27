Read full article on original website
Montgomery Woman Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash. Police say 47-year-old Samantha Edwards crashed her car in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 8AM today. Police have not released any other information.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
Morning crash in Montgomery leaves 47-year-old woman dead
A woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Samantha Edwards. She was 47 and lived in Montgomery. The wreck happened about 8 a.m. in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. Edwards was pronounced dead at the...
Montgomery woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a New Year’s Eve crash that left a woman dead. According to police, units responded to the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road around 8 a.m. Saturday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, police said the driver...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge
A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
Selma woman killed in early morning crash
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
Person Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery; Police Charge Suspect
Montgomery police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened on Carmichael Road Friday night and have charged a suspect. Police say 43-year-old Danyell Brown of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30PM. That location is inside the bypass, near Woods Crossing and Central Parkway.
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
One dies in Chambers County car crash
On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash – which...
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
Alabama 14-year-old dies from gunshot wounds
A 14-year-old Alabama boy died Wednesday after being shot on Monday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in Montgomery. The victim was hospitalized and succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The boy was identified as Deanthony Vickers, 14, of Montgomery. He...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
Deadly Shooting in the 600 Block of Johnson Street
There was a deadly shooting in the 600 block of Johnson Street in Union Springs, AL. The shooting was on Saturday, December 24, 2022, from a gray vehicle, unknown Make and Model at this time. We do have a person of interest at this time, no warrants have been signed...
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck
An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
