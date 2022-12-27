Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Fairfield Sun Times
Good Samaritan: Great Falls Secret Santa and Businesses paying it forward
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The holiday season is the time of year when we see secret Santa's, paying it forward, and holiday giving. So this month, the Great Falls Secret Santa and businesses around the Great Falls area are the Good Samaritan for December. The anonymous "Great Falls Secret Santa"...
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
theelectricgf.com
Carter Commons housing project selected for state tax credits
Earlier this fall, Carter Commons, a planned housing project in Great Falls, was selected for $6.5 million in federal housing tax credits to build 25 new affordable homes for seniors. The Montana Department of Commerce and Montana Board of Housing manage the state’s allocation of federal housing tax credits and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at The Azalea Place in Great Falls after many years of declining health. He was preceded in death by his father, Tayfield Becker; mother, Evalyn Renk; sister, LaVonne Kellogg; and his longtime partner, Betty Reiquam.
theelectricgf.com
City considering new policing agreement with housing authority
City Commissioners will consider during their Jan. 3 meeting whether to accept the new community based policing agreement with the Great Falls Housing Authority. Staff is recommending approval. The agreement between the city police department and the housing authority has been in place since the late 1980s, according to the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Maryann Dormady
Regretfully, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Maryann Dormady of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 22, 2022, after a short illness. Maryann was born in Great Falls on June 25, 1943, and raised in Fairfield, MT by her parents, Dale and Edna Lee. She was one of five children with sisters, Karen, Debbie, Theresa, Sandi, and brother, John.
kfdi.com
Star Spangled Salute: The Veteran’s Meat Locker Helps Veterans In Need
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the Montana organization, “The Veteran’s Meat Locker” and all the Veterans it serves. At a recent stop in Great Falls, Montana each Veteran received a twelve-pound bag of meat containing an assortment of processed meat. Since the Meat Locker began this service, six years ago, they’ve donated more than 148,000 pounds of meat to more than 11,500 veterans in Montana. Solely volunteer based, The Veteran’s Meat Locker raises money to handle the processing costs and exists thanks to the generosity of ranchers and hunters in the area. Thank you to the Veteran’s Meat Locker for helping and to all the Veterans they help, THANK YOU for your service.
Reggie Watts visits hometown Great Falls
Watts performed a show at The Newberry on Friday, and later visited the KRTV studio to talk with reporter Asher Lynde.
