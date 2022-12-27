ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Adult indoor pickleball on Friday mornings starting Jan. 13

GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a 6-week co-ed pickleball program for adults ages 18 and up, to be held on Friday mornings from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, at the Gilford Youth Center.Two sessions will be offered, beginners from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and intermediate/advanced from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Both sessions will have limited availability and registrations will be accepted on a first come basis.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

After just two years, IRONMAN pulls plug on revived Timberman

LACONIA — The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon was the final such event, the Florida-based endurance sports corporation said earlier this fall. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN 70.3 participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Laconia, New Hampshire, for hosting us,” reads the statement IRONMAN posted on the event's webpage.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket

On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Edwin B. Blow, 73

BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
BELMONT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH

Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
AMHERST, NH
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Making music, making art

MEREDITH — Well-rounded artists are interested in things far beyond their chosen talent. If an artist works with oil paint, they may also try sculpture, or a pottery maker may also explore print making, for example. Unless the artist has a great singing voice and an ability to play an instrument, they may shy away from performing as a musician.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Seacoast Current

Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S.
NEWINGTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Dorothy A. Casey, 84

MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring

LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Conway offering new incentives to attract bus drivers

CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously at its last meeting to pay the upfront costs for anyone seeking to become a school bus driver in Conway. “The bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue, and it’s no different here in Conway,” Jim Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services, said at the Dec. 12 meeting.
CONWAY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jane Harper, 88

MEREDITH — Jane Harper, 88, of Meredith, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, at the Meredith Bay Colony Club assisted living facility. She was born on Oct. 13, 1934, and resided in Holliston, Massachusetts, for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Harper.
MEREDITH, NH

