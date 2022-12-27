Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
laconiadailysun.com
Adult indoor pickleball on Friday mornings starting Jan. 13
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a 6-week co-ed pickleball program for adults ages 18 and up, to be held on Friday mornings from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, at the Gilford Youth Center.Two sessions will be offered, beginners from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and intermediate/advanced from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Both sessions will have limited availability and registrations will be accepted on a first come basis.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
laconiadailysun.com
After just two years, IRONMAN pulls plug on revived Timberman
LACONIA — The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon was the final such event, the Florida-based endurance sports corporation said earlier this fall. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman. A decision like this is never easy, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for our IRONMAN 70.3 participants. We would like to thank the local community for their support and are grateful to Laconia, New Hampshire, for hosting us,” reads the statement IRONMAN posted on the event's webpage.
laconiadailysun.com
Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket
On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
laconiadailysun.com
Edwin B. Blow, 73
BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has...
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like any New Englander, I grew cynical. Why?. Why, after two decades away, at a time of economic uncertainty, flourishing online delivery options, and a...
Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH
Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
laconiadailysun.com
Making music, making art
MEREDITH — Well-rounded artists are interested in things far beyond their chosen talent. If an artist works with oil paint, they may also try sculpture, or a pottery maker may also explore print making, for example. Unless the artist has a great singing voice and an ability to play an instrument, they may shy away from performing as a musician.
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S.
laconiadailysun.com
Dorothy A. Casey, 84
MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner...
laconiadailysun.com
51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring
LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
laconiadailysun.com
Conway offering new incentives to attract bus drivers
CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously at its last meeting to pay the upfront costs for anyone seeking to become a school bus driver in Conway. “The bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue, and it’s no different here in Conway,” Jim Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services, said at the Dec. 12 meeting.
laconiadailysun.com
Jane Harper, 88
MEREDITH — Jane Harper, 88, of Meredith, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, at the Meredith Bay Colony Club assisted living facility. She was born on Oct. 13, 1934, and resided in Holliston, Massachusetts, for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Harper.
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Salisbury Teen Dies On Christmas, Community 'Rallies The Troops' To Donate
What once was a fundraiser to help a Salisbury teenager battle leukemia has now become an effort to honor her life. Hailey Stone was first diagnosed in 2018 and was hospitalized at Boston Children's Hospital for weeks, followed by years of treatment, read a GoFundMe that raised almost $20…
