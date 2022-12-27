ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Ciara To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

By Marsha Badger
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REdCr_0jvnjZZK00
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Ciara will hit the stage and serve as a co-host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The singer, dancer, and fashion guru showed us how she’s gearing up for the NYE celebration with an Instagram post. Dressed in a metallic silver dress with a thigh-high slip and silver Mickey Mouse ears, the mother of three sauntered toward the camera.

The post read, “Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy!

We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!”

The New Year’s Eve show is known for having amazing performances, and this year won’t be any different. Not only will she be a co-host alongside Ryan Seacrest, but she will also hit the stage along with Halle Bailey and more.

Rockin Eve took to their Instagram page to announce some of the lineup. “Don’t miss

magical

@disneyland performances from @bensplatt, @hallebailey, @txt_bighit and more during New Year’s #RockinEve

airing Saturday at 8/7c on @abcnetwork!” they wrote.

Whether you’re spending your New Year’s Eve with Ciara and Ryan Seacrest in the comfort of your living room or bringing it in on someone’s dance floor, we wish you a safe and festive New Year!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy