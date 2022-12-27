ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

NBC Chicago

Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Marshall EMS workers say goodbye

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
GREEN BAY, WI

