FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
nbc15.com
Marshall EMS workers say goodbye
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Marshall Area Emergency Medical Service staff prepared to say goodbye to the community for good as they consolidate with Sun Prairie EMS on Sunday. According to Marshall EMS, about 30 staffers will find work elsewhere because of the switch. Sun Prairie Interim EMS Chief Christopher Garrison...
Southwest cancellations: Carpool back to Wisconsin turned strangers into friends
A group of Wisconsinites all spent Christmas day in different places. But on Monday, they all ended up in a car together driving from St. Louis to Milwaukee.
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Ennis!
Ennis is a six month old mixed breed dog. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he’s really smart and very friendly!
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening.
South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers. “Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town. “Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we […]
