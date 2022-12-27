ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Paolo Banchero reflects on facing LeBron James for the first time

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6dgh_0jvnhQhD00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero watched LeBron James plenty of times over the years, and the No. 1 pick will have his first opportunity to face the future Hall of Famer on Tuesday when the Orlando Magic host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Banchero, 20, was only 11 months old when James debuted with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003. The possibility of one day facing James in the NBA likely seemed unrealistic, but the four-time champion is still performing at a high level just days before his 38th birthday. Case in point: He put up 38 points in a loss to Dallas on Christmas Day.

The top pick this year welcomes the opportunity to square off against the elite players in the league. He has already faced Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and others this season and is eager to take the court versus James.

It is going to be a special moment for me. Anybody that knows me knows that has been my favorite player since I was a young kid. (He is) a guy who I’ve watched countless hours of. It is going to be special for me being my first time playing against him in an NBA game.

Regarded as arguably the best player to ever step foot onto the court, James has influenced nearly every individual playing the game of basketball around the globe. He has the perfect blend of size and athleticism, and can do everything on the court — even in Year 20.

Banchero explained what he takes from James on the court.

That commander-type of presence where you’re the best player (and) the most talented guy but at the same time, you’re even more of a threat because you can get your teammates involved and always find the open man. I think that is what I’ve always respected about LeBron and that’s what I always try to do with my game.

Much like James, Banchero is living up to expectations as the top pick.

Banchero is averaging 21.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and four assists on 44.9% shooting from the field in 27 games. He leads the rookie class in scoring and field goals (194), and is second in double-doubles (6) and third in assists. He is 11th in the NBA in free-throw attempts (218).

In his debut on Oct. 19, Banchero produced 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks versus Detroit and became the first No. 1 pick since James to reach that stat line in a debut. He also joined James (at 18 years, 334 days) on Nov. 5 as the only teenagers to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Banchero was 19 years, 358 days old.

He reflected on joining James in various stat categories.

I’ve seen some of the stats and stuff. I wouldn’t say I’ve taken too much time to reflect on it. This season has just been non-stop but to be in the same sentence as him and other great players, it’s a goal of mine. You don’t really know what’s going to happen or you don’t expect it to happen but when you see it, it makes you smile just because you put in a lot of work to get here. He has been a player I’ve looked up to so to be mentioned in the same sentence as him is an honor for me.

Much like facing the other greats in the game, the contest on Tuesday against James will certainly be one that Banchero remembers for a long time to come. It will be his first chance to go against one of his role models, and it should be a fun moment to watch unfold.

