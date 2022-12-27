Read full article on original website
bartowsportszone.com
Colonels host and win the Guerrilla Warfare Duals
The Cass wrestling team hosted and won the 2022 Guerrilla Warfare Duals Friday with wins over Villa Rica (63-18), Cedartown (60-18), North Paulding (43-29), and Ola (42-29), and an individual winner-take-all championship bout between two of the top 120-pound competitors in the state. During the four preliminary round duals, Jake...
Lanierland scoreboard: Kersh, Horton lead Cherokee Bluff boys to victory in third-place game
Cherokee Bluff’s Boston Kersh scored a game-high 19 points, 15 of those in the second half, as it beat West Hall 70-58 in the third-place game for Lanierland on Friday at Chestatee High. Also for the Bears, Bryce Horton knocked down four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
Hartselle Enquirer
Girls basketball: Priceville wins two at Holiday Beach Bash
GULF SHORES – The Priceville Lady Bulldogs (9-4) capped off a successful trip to Holiday Beach Bash with wins over 7A Fairhope and 6A Spanish Fort. Their only blemish was a nine-point loss to 6A No. 7 Mountain Brook. Priceville 58, Spanish Fort 42. The Lady Bulldogs finished their...
Archer girls basketball building momentum heading into region play
SMYRNA, GEORGIA – The Archer girls basketball team hasn’t had a lot to complain about so far this season. They entered Friday afternoon’s match-up against Woodstock with a 10-2 record and were looking to complete their final showcase event of the season on a high note. After...
thebablueprint.com
B-A girls win Reliance title
The Bellwood-Antis girls basketball team rained down 8 three-pointers on rival Tyrone in the finals of the Reliance Bank Holiday Tournament, but in the end it was the Lady Devils defense that led the way to a 47-23 victory in the championship round. B-A kept the Lady Eagles from making...
bartowsportszone.com
Excel Christian boys top Woodland
The Excel Christian Academy boys salvaged a win Friday afternoon in their final game of the 2022 Adairsville Christmas Clash by defeating Woodland in a consolation game, 61-53. Woodland led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime before the Eagles surged to the lead. ECA...
TSWA releases all-state high school volleyball team for 2022 season
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has released its all-state volleyball teams. Outside hitter: Addison Hurst, Cleveland, Sr.; Lauren Hurst, Cleveland, So.; Kaira Knox, Nolensville, So.; Amanda Mack, Maryville, Jr.; Ashley Miller, Brentwood, Sr.; Lexi Pendleton, Houston, Sr.; Abbi Peterson, Collierville, Sr.; Mia Reese, Hillsboro, Sr. Middle hitter: Rylee Haynie, West...
Oklahoma's best high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's top point guards
By Christian Potts Photo of Edmond Memorial's Baylor Franz by Carlos Flores We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Oklahoma high school girls basketball. Oklahoma girls basketball is loaded with top talent this season, with a big list of strong point guards ...
