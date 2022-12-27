ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bartowsportszone.com

Colonels host and win the Guerrilla Warfare Duals

The Cass wrestling team hosted and won the 2022 Guerrilla Warfare Duals Friday with wins over Villa Rica (63-18), Cedartown (60-18), North Paulding (43-29), and Ola (42-29), and an individual winner-take-all championship bout between two of the top 120-pound competitors in the state. During the four preliminary round duals, Jake...
GEORGIA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Girls basketball: Priceville wins two at Holiday Beach Bash

GULF SHORES – The Priceville Lady Bulldogs (9-4) capped off a successful trip to Holiday Beach Bash with wins over 7A Fairhope and 6A Spanish Fort. Their only blemish was a nine-point loss to 6A No. 7 Mountain Brook. Priceville 58, Spanish Fort 42. The Lady Bulldogs finished their...
thebablueprint.com

B-A girls win Reliance title

The Bellwood-Antis girls basketball team rained down 8 three-pointers on rival Tyrone in the finals of the Reliance Bank Holiday Tournament, but in the end it was the Lady Devils defense that led the way to a 47-23 victory in the championship round. B-A kept the Lady Eagles from making...
BELLWOOD, PA
bartowsportszone.com

Excel Christian boys top Woodland

The Excel Christian Academy boys salvaged a win Friday afternoon in their final game of the 2022 Adairsville Christmas Clash by defeating Woodland in a consolation game, 61-53. Woodland led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime before the Eagles surged to the lead. ECA...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
The Tennessean

TSWA releases all-state high school volleyball team for 2022 season

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association has released its all-state volleyball teams. Outside hitter: Addison Hurst, Cleveland, Sr.; Lauren Hurst, Cleveland, So.; Kaira Knox, Nolensville, So.; Amanda Mack, Maryville, Jr.; Ashley Miller, Brentwood, Sr.; Lexi Pendleton, Houston, Sr.; Abbi Peterson, Collierville, Sr.; Mia Reese, Hillsboro, Sr. Middle hitter: Rylee Haynie, West...
TENNESSEE STATE

