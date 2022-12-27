ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

PHOTOS: Funeral held for Horry Co. junior officer that died of rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A funeral is being held Friday for a Horry County boy who passed away on Christmas Eve after a brave fight with brain cancer. Jonah Burton, 8, recently celebrated his eighth birthday by becoming an honorary firefighter. He also received the Medal of Valor for his courage in the fight against cancer in October from the police department.
Crash near Williamson lake leaves one dead

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today tragedy struck on SC 905. At 6:39 p.m. authorities responded to a collision on SC 905 near Williamson Lake. The crash included one car and one pedestrian, according to a police report. According to authorities a Chrysler Sedan was traveling south on...
How to protect your pet during New Year's celebrations

(WPDE) — New Year's Eve is a night of fun for humans but can be startling for pets with flashing lights and loud noises. Horry County Animal Care Center is reminding people to keep their furry friends in mind during celebrations when an animal's instinct is to run and hide.

