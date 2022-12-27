MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The beach always seems like a good idea, but how about the beach in the winter?. The City of Myrtle Beach released new data that said their lodging rates for this holiday season are pacing 10-15 points above 2019, and they're seeing an increase in tourism in the cooler months.

