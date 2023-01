KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — It might be considered a Christmas gift for Kingstree Police. The USDA has awarded the department a $50,000 grant for gear. Police Chief Kipp Coker tells us the agency will receive 10 new body cameras and 10 new laptop computers for their patrol cars. The city will need to match the grant with $18,000 of its own.

