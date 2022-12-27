ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Android Police

How to check if your text was read on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
shefinds

Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off

Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.

