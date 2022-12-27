Read full article on original website
Related
How to check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi and what to do about it
Any unauthorized user of your Wi-Fi is dangerous and can be a potential hacker looking to potentially steal data — even your neighbor who is just "borrowing" your Wi-Fi.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One Sharing Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off
Your iPhone’s shared settings can be incredibly convenient, but they can also pose huge security risks — which isn’t surprising given how you are submitting personal info to the world at large. Your best defense in this case is a strong offense that includes turning off certain shared settings to boost your tech security measures. Tech Specialist Vickers Carter, founder of MobileKoto, weighs in with the one shared setting you should always have turned off.
The List
Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win
You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
ZDNet
I watched McDonald's customers choose between a screen and a human. It was startling
Sometimes, I end up performing research without knowing it. Or even wanting to. Not your actual scientific kind, you understand. Just the kind that ends up illuminating my world in unexpected ways. Here I was the other day at Lisbon Airport, Terminal 2, and suddenly hunger attacked. In the near...
Comments / 0