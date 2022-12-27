ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU

ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their... The post ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy