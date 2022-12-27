With about 230 square miles to explore, driving is the best way to experience a Zion National Park tour. However, like any national park, you’ll have to buy an entrance pass to get in. At Zion, the fee for a single vehicle is $35. Once you’ve paid, the pass entitles you to enter the park as many times as you want for seven days. If you’re riding a motorcycle through the park, the fee is reduced to $30, and the fee for pedestrians and bicyclists is $20. Each of these passes also lasts for seven days, so you should be all set for the full duration of your visit.

15 DAYS AGO