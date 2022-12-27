Read full article on original website
Trial begins for woman decapitated at Arches National Park, family seeks $140M
A widow and his wife’s family are seeking $140 million in damages from the U.S. government more than two years after a woman was killed in a Utah national park. Ludovic Michaud and his new wife, Esther Nakajjigo, were driving around Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when a metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated Nakajjigo. Attorneys for Michaud and Nakajjigo’s family gave their opening arguments when the civil trial began Monday. They argue that the U.S. Park Service was negligent and did not maintain the gates at the entrances and exits to...
Hiker who planned one week on Appalachian Trail has been missing 2 months, park says
His vehicle was found in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.
Yellowstone National Park Officials Still Haven’t Set Target for Annual Bison Cull
A full day of discussions led to no progress between state federal and tribal authorities who manage Yellowstone National Park‘s wide range of bison. The groups couldn’t jointly agree to a target number of bison to cull from the overall population this winter. However, they instead agreed that they’d negotiate further at a later date.
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Watch: Wolf tries to run down elk in Grand Teton National Park
A Wyoming ecotour guide this week shared suspenseful footage showing a wolf trying to run down a large elk in Grand Teton National Park. Bo Welden, naturalist and guide for Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, noted the impressive strides by both critters and observed via Instagram:. “There is an undeniable power...
A Water War Is Brewing Over the Dwindling Colorado River
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On a crisp day this fall I drove southeast from Grand Junction, Colorado, into the Uncompahgre Valley, a rich basin of row crops and hayfields. A snow line hung like a bowl cut around the upper cliffs of the Grand Mesa, while in the valley some farmers were taking their last deliveries of water, sowing winter wheat and onions. I turned south at the farm town of Delta onto Route 348, a shoulder-less two-lane road lined with irrigation ditches and dent corn still hanging crisp on their browned stalks. The road crossed the Uncompahgre River, and it was thin, nearly dry.
Big Bend National Park Is Expanding by Almost 4,000 Acres, in the Name of Conservancy
It's a great day for outdoorsy Texans and national park enthusiasts alike — Big Bend National Park announced its expansion after buying a nearby plot of unused land. For the purchase to be official, new legislation will have to pass to change the park's perimeters, but the park worked with U.S. Congressman Will Hurd, U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, and Big Bend Conservancy to raise money to buy it, and to ultimately pass the bill.
The 'power of aridity' is bringing a Colorado River dam to its knees
Deep in the bowels of the Glen Canyon Dam, an awful lot stays the same. Under the mass of concrete it’s pleasantly cool all year long, even when the Arizona sun beats down above. As the decades march on, the machinery inside remains unchanged, too. The dam’s innards are...
The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
National Parks to Visit in December
If you're looking for a winter escape, consider visiting one of America's National Parks. Each offers its own unique beauty and charm, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in December, they're perfect for a quick getaway. Here are our top five National Parks to Visit in December.
National Parks to Offer 5 Days of Free Admission in 2023
As the new year nears, an old tradition — fee-free days at America’s national parks — continues. Each year, the National Park Service waives entrance fees on special days. For 2023, there will again be five free-admission days, as was the case in 2022. In 2023, the...
How Much Does It Cost to Drive Through Zion National Park?
With about 230 square miles to explore, driving is the best way to experience a Zion National Park tour. However, like any national park, you’ll have to buy an entrance pass to get in. At Zion, the fee for a single vehicle is $35. Once you’ve paid, the pass entitles you to enter the park as many times as you want for seven days. If you’re riding a motorcycle through the park, the fee is reduced to $30, and the fee for pedestrians and bicyclists is $20. Each of these passes also lasts for seven days, so you should be all set for the full duration of your visit.
In Focus: Saguaro National Park
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
This is One of the First Known Maps of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is America's oldest national park, but long before thousands of tourists flocked there every year, it looked quite a bit different. If you want to see how much YNP has changed over the past 100 years, check this out. Visitors from all over the world travel to...
Road Trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park
This incredible journey from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take you through exciting destinations and breathtaking landscapes. Travel through the American West, Rocky Mountains, and some of the most beautiful and iconic national parks in the USA. The 1,750-mile road trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take...
9 Hot Springs Worth Planning A Vacation Around
There’s truly nothing more relaxing than lowering yourself into a steamy hot springs pool after a day of travel and exploration. In the hustle and bustle of today’s busy world, these serene bodies of water—warmed by geothermal heat that originates deep underground—offer a chance to sit back, close your eyes and take a deep breath. From rustic retreats to luxurious resorts, these are some of the coziest North American hot springs worth planning your next trip around.
Beloved Glacier National Park Ranger Dies at 102
A legend of his own time, Glacier National Park Ranger Lyle Ruterbories has died two months before his 103rd birthday. None could ask for a more remarkable life. Lyle Ruterbories was, and will forever remain, one of the eldest rangers to ever serve as part of the U.S. National Park Service. Local Glacier National Park trade, Daily Inter Lake, reports that Ranger Ruterbories passed away on December 13, 2022, at “102 and 10 months old.”
Best Time To Visit Antelope Canyon – Plan Your Trip for 2023
Are you wondering when the best time to visit Antelope Canyon is? Then you’ve come to the right place!. This article is going to tell you all about when is the best time to visit Antelope Canyon. We’ll give you a breakdown of each month so that you’ll know exactly when is the best time to go to Antelope Canyon- no guesswork involved!
