El Paso, TX

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
US105

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso

In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful.  Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso

Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
EL PASO, TX
