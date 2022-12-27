Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open
Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
An El Paso Christmas Tradition: Dominick the Donkey
Every holiday season, the Buzz Adams Morning Show starts getting requests for Christmas songs. No song gets MORE requests than an obscure 1960 tune called “Dominick the Donkey”. How did a little-known novelty song with an Italian flair become the number one most requested song on a rock...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded, stating that the group […]
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
Kick Off The New Year With Amazing Texas & El Paso Artists
When Sunday afternoon rolls around, 5-7pm, KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on amazing local talent from El Paso & across the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q-Connected. It's a very special episode because this one falls on the...
Out of town fans, family face travel challenges trying to make the Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The magnitude of irregular operations with flights being cancelled leaves the question on how out-of-town fans will recover from not being able to make it to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl this year. The Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl brings in thousands of travelers each year, and as […]
Worldly New Years Traditions El Paso Can Easily Start Doing
We all have certain things on what to do for New Years Eve; our personal traditions we like to carry out. But suppose you're looking to try something new in El Paso; there's plenty of traditions from around the world that we could start incorporating. Having an extra feast:. In...
2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso
Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1