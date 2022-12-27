In his LinkedIn profile picture, Gale Rachuy looks like a fun grandpa with a big white handlebar mustache and a wry smile. The 72-year-old is posed in front of shelves of law textbooks, and lists himself as the CEO of Midwest Legal Service, based in Duluth, Minnesota.But Rachuy is not and never has been a lawyer, according to an indictment filed against him in mid-December. Law enforcement say Rachuy posed as an attorney who had operated his own firm, and swindled at least one client out of $2,500. He is charged with one count of wire fraud.This isn’t Rachuy’s first...

