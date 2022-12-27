WATCH: Clips from Alabama's first on-site Sugar Bowl practice

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama football has landed in New Orleans to begin preparations for the Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. Today, the team got together at the stadium to partake in the first on-site practice which also included early enrollees that won’t have an opportunity to play in the game, but can start working with the team and coaches.

The Crimson Tide finished the season 10-2, failed to make the SEC Championship, and came just short of making the top four in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Though this game isn’t for a national championship, many key players like Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will be participating in hopes to defeat the Big 12 champions and win the Sugar Bowl.

Some clips from practice have surfaced on Twitter.

Warming up

First look at 2023 RB Justice Haynes

Milroe getting reps at WR?

Saban works closely with the DBs

Coaching them up

2023 QB Eli Holstein in the mix