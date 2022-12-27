ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York

By Joe Fisher & Sheri Walsh
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 31 dead in western New York, as state and military police descend on Buffalo to enforce the city's driving ban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLS8b_0jvnJKiN00
Military and state police are descending on Buffalo to enforce a driving ban following the worst winter storm in decades, as New York's death toll rises to 31. Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Most of the deaths have been recorded in Erie County, N.Y., where the state medical examiner reported Tuesday evening at least 31 people have died. Many of the victims were found outside in the snow, in cars or in unheated homes.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the latest death toll after three additional deaths were determined to be caused by the winter storm.

"Very sadly, the medical examiner has confirmed another 3 deaths from the blizzard. Total deaths are now 31 " Poloncarz tweeted.

Very sadly, the @ECDOH Medical Examiner has confirmed another 3 deaths from the Blizzard. Total deaths are now 31. Of these: - 1 was from an EMS Delay; - 17 were found outside; - 3 were from shoveling/blowing cardiac events; - 7 were from no heat; & - 3 were in a vehicle. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/w0BOmezLJI — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 27, 2022

The latest death toll from the storm now surpasses the infamous blizzard of 1977 , dubbed the "blizzard that buried Buffalo," that killed 29 people with more than 4 feet of snow.

Poloncarz, who also called the blizzard "the worst storm probably in our lifetime," warned during a press conference on Tuesday that more bodies could be found as the snow is cleared.

The storm which struck the region four days ago dropped temperatures to near 0 degrees on Christmas Eve with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. The storm also shut down Buffalo's airport, stranded people in cars and left many without power and heat. The airport is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

"The blizzard conditions of course are gone, but we're going to be responding in some ways to this blizzard for a number of days as they continue to open up the city of Buffalo," Poloncarz warned.

About 100 National Guard troops and state troopers have been brought in to Buffalo to enforce a driving ban after people ignored warnings to stay home. Poloncarz said the troops will be posted throughout the city and will not allow drivers to pass through.

"Please, please, please do not drive in the city of Buffalo, unless you are emergency personnel," Poloncarz said Tuesday. "It is ugly right now on many of the streets."

Storm Latest: Blizzard conditions continue in the City of Buffalo making driving virtually impossible. People should stay off the roads until further notice. EMS service is very limited. Please stay off the roads.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) December 24, 2022

One death was reported in New York outside of Erie County. A 27-year-old man in neighboring Niagara County died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to the storm. He was found on Sunday.

Snowstorms create an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning as snow drifts can block the ventilation of furnaces and dryers. This causes the gas to build up and feed back into the home where it may go undetected.

Close to 4,000 electrical customers in Erie County remained without power as of Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with emergency responders and thanked New Yorkers who helped during the storm.

"The weather events of the past week were some of the worst we've ever seen," Hochul tweeted, "But together, we showed that New York always stands strong in the face of adversity."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

