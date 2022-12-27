ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Behind Enemy Lines: Auburn vs. Florida preview with Adam Dubbin of Gators Wire

By Taylor Jones
 4 days ago
After a successful pre-SEC run, the No. 23 Auburn Tigers are ready to open conference play. First on the docket is the Florida Gators.

The Gators will enter the game with a 7-5 record under first-year head coach Todd Golden. Florida has earned wins over Florida State and Oregon State this season but has taken tough losses to Xavier, West Virginia, UConn, and Oklahoma.

In an effort to learn more about Wednesday’s opponent, we recently sat down with Gators Wire managing editor Adam Dubbin to shed light on the Gators’ season ahead of the SEC opener.

What is the overall vibe of Todd Golden through 12 games? Which players will Auburn need to keep in check? All of those questions, and more, are answered in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Florida enters SEC play at 7-5. What is your assessment of the Gators’ performance to this point?

Florida has been pretty much what we expected in Todd Golden’s first year, though the team has gifted at least one winnable game already. Both the inside and outside games for the Gators have vacillated between impressive and depressive streaks which really has been the overall Achilles heel for UF — consistency.

Florida is led by first-year head coach Todd Golden, a member of Bruce Pearl’s coaching tree. What has been the overall vibe of Golden since he has taken over the job?

Gators fans are a fickle bunch, and while many of us with more level heads are allowing the season to play out the rumblings and comparisons to Mike White have already begun. That said, there is just not enough data both on the recruiting front and on the court to have a decisive opinion here, but I personally am feeling fine with him so far.

Colin Castleton has had a solid season to this point. In his most recent game, he scored 22 against Oklahoma. What stands out the most about him?

I’m one of the few people it seems that’s not high on Castleton. On a tournament-level team he’d make a great second or third option, but on a mediocre squad like this season’s Gators, nothing good will come of running the offense through him during the thick of the SEC schedule. Even with his shoulder injury resolved, he simply does not have the body to dominate below — but he is always good for a few block, which is nice.

Florida has two players shooting over 40% from three in Will Richard and Kowacie Reeves. Can we expect to see plenty of shots from beyond the arc?

Part of Golden’s master plan is maximizing player efficiencies via advanced analytics, which suggests that he absolutely will let it fly from deep against Auburn. My personal x-factor for this game is Reeves, who can absolutely torch the basket when he gets going.

What does Florida need to do well in order to leave Auburn with a win?

While I might not be terribly high on Castleton, the team insists on focusing the offense on him so in order to break down Auburn’s great defense the Gators will need their center to step up down low to help open up the perimeter game. Along those lines, the outside shooters will need to be on target as well to make this approach work.

What is your final score prediction?

Unfortunately, I just do not see all of the moving parts align for Florida on Wednesday night though it should be a fun game for the fans.

Auburn 81, Florida 72

