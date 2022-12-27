Read full article on original website
Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social
Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross
Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
8 lottery tickets with $100K prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There have been eight lottery tickets with prizes of $100,000 sold at retailers in Massachusetts this week. $15,000,000 Money Maker - $100,000 - Essex Shell in Swampscott. Mass Cash - $100,000 - Shell in North Dartmouth. Millions - $100,000 - Pond Street Variety in Braintree. Millions -...
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless
(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
Mary Chung, Beloved Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant closing at end of year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Mary Chung has been feeding the hungry bellies of visitors to Cambridge's Central Square with Sichuan-style dishes for decades. But some Sunday morning, the restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue will be closing its doors for good. A sign near the doorway tells customers, "The stars are aligning...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Time to Road Trip to Two Massachusetts Places Named Most Romantic in the World
With winter's grip taking complete control of our lives here in New England, it's always good to have a few activities and trips planned out. If not, you may have to be concerned about your sanity level. One of my favorite activities during these long cold nights is to cozy...
10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods
Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
