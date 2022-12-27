ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social

Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross

Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
MAINE STATE
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
Turnto10.com

Smithfield bartender donates 40 baskets, 300+ sandwiches to homeless

(WJAR) — While hundreds helped with toy drives ahead of the holidays, a Johnston woman helped the homeless. They too received a few gifts this year, courtesy of the community. Last year, 28-year-old Alyssa Capracotta had an idea -- to help the less fortunate in struggling communities. In 2021,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
techaiapp.com

10 Must Try Rhode Island Foods

Can you call a visit to Philadelphia complete without trying a cheese steak or a soft pretzel? Can you go to Maryland and not eat crab cakes? What about New Orleans? If you go to New Orleans without having beignets at Cafe du Monde, you are missing a vital piece of the experience. Trying local or regional foods is a big part of traveling.
MARYLAND STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI

