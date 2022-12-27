Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
fox9.com
Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway
Police are searching for at least five suspects believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery in Woodbury early Thursday morning. The Woodbury Police Department said officers were called to the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. after a man reported he'd been robbed in his driveway.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police. Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting. A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting. A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane. No passengers or crew members were hurt.
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a day. Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Symara Nelson-Thomas. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday leaving her home on Queen Avenue North near 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis. She hasn't been seen since.
This Killing Spree Started in Minnesota and ended with Versace
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
fox9.com
Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
