Fulton, Marietta schools sustain water damage due to cold

By Cassidy Alexander - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ty Tagami - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Unusually cold temperatures over the weekend caused damage to more than a dozen Fulton County schools and at two Marietta City Schools, district officials said Tuesday.

In Fulton, pipes were damaged by the deep freeze at about 14 schools, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Maintenance crews addressed water issues immediately. Repairs were underway and the district was expecting to open all schools and administrative centers on schedule in time for the return of staff on Jan. 3 and the resumption of classes the next day.

In Marietta, thanks to broken sprinkler and water lines, Sawyer Road Elementary sustained damage to hallways, classrooms and the media center. The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center sustained damage in the cafeteria.

The district is working to bring in dehumidifiers and other remedial equipment, the release stated. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits in some parts of metro Atlanta over Christmas weekend. County facilities in parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties will remain closed after pipes burst or water service disruption caused by the weather.

Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties

“Our maintenance and custodial crew is first rate,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a news release. “They put their holiday aside to respond to broken water and sprinkler lines at two separate schools. There is never a good time for this to happen to anyone, especially the holidays, but I am thankful for their commitment to our students and staff.”

Marietta students are on holiday break until Jan. 4. District officials are working on repairs to ensure all students can return to their classrooms after the break.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to school districts in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties about whether any other campuses sustained damage, but had not received a response at the time of publication. An Atlanta school district spokesman said it had no issues at any of its facilities.

