Winter Savings: The 33 Best New Year Sales to Shop Right Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Winter sales are in full swing. Right now, bargain shoppers can save up to 86% off winter clothes, bags and accessories, coats , boots , exercise equipment , speakers, headphones, furniture, beauty products , jewelry, home goods and other must-haves to start your new year off right.

Below, find a list of the 33 best winter sales to shop right now, plus a dozen trending and bestselling items that you can buy directly through the links below.

The 33 Best New Year & Winter Sales to Shop Right Now:

Abercrombie & Fitch – Up to 50% off select styles.

Adidas – Up to 60% off thousands of styles at Adidas’ end of year sale.

Anthropologie – Save 20% on skincare and select fragrances ; shop sale items under $25.

Amazon — Save up to 50% off toys and up to 40% off electronics and more during Amazon’s New Year Sale.

Best Buy — Shop discounted appliances, electronics and more from Apple, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony LG and other brands. Save up to $700 off select big screen TVs and up to $400 on select Window laptops .

Bloomingdale’s — Save 25-40% on select items plus an additional 40% on items labeled “EXTRA 40% OFF” during the Long Weekend Sales. Offer ends 1/16.

CalPAK – Up to 60% off sale items , including luggage, bags, backpacks and other travel necessities.

Casper – Take 20% off on select mattresses, plus 10% off everything else .

Coco & Eve – Get up to 50% off select haircare products.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Up to 70% off apparel, footwear and gear; save an extra 30% off select clearance items and up to 45% off select fitness equipment.

Footlocker — Save up to 40% off select items.

Harry & David – Buy one get one 50% off with code: BOGO.

Home Depot – Up to 40% off bath items, 25% off select appliances and lighting .

Lululemon – Shop savings starting at $9 .

Macy’s – Up to 70% off clearance items; 40-50% off beauty products (one-day only).

Mattress Firm – Up to 60% off Sealy Posturepedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Sleepy’s, Tulo and other mattresses.

Nastygal – Up to 90% off everything; free shipping with code: EXPRESS.

Nike — Save 50% on select sale bras and shorts (use code: MOVE50 at checkout).

Nordstrom – Save up to 60% off dresses, sweaters, boots and more .

Old Navy – Up to 75% off; styles from $2.99 and up.

Purple Mattress – Up to $400 off the Purple Plus Mattress; sales on sheets and other accessories.

Revolve – Shop sale items starting at $2 .

Saks Fifth Ave — Up to 70% off designer labels.

Sephora – Up to 60% off new skincare products. Offer ends 1/17.

Soundcore – BOGO deals on select items; save up to $60 on select headphones, earbuds and speakers including the Liberty 4 earbuds and Life Q30 headphones .

Target – Up to 70% off smart watches, up to 25% off select fitness equipment, vitamins and nutritional items, shop sales on clothing, toys, beauty items and more.

Uncommon Goods – Shop hundreds of sale items starting at $0.49.

Under Armour – Semi-annual sale, save an extra 25% off UA Outlet (use code: EXTRA25). Offer ends 1/25.

Urban Decay – 30% off vegan best-sellers and more.

Urban Outfitters – 10% off all furniture (one day only); shop over 3,000 sale items .

Wayfair – Fresh start sale: Up to 70% off.

Walmart – Up to 50% off clothing, electronics, toys, home essentials and other clearance items.

Zappos – Winter sale on boots, sneakers, heels, apparel and more.

Shop & Save: Up to 86% Off Select Items

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots $97.99 $139.95 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

We’re still in UGG season! Grab a pair of UGG Classic Ultra Mini boots on sale in select colors and sizes (available at Zappos , Amazon , Bloomingdale’s and UGG.com ). Click here for other styles to shop.

Luv Betsey by Betsey Johnson Women's Marly Large Daisy Floral Weekender Bag $16.79 $118 86% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Planning to travel more in 2023? The Luv Betsey weekender bag is on sale for less than $20. Click here for additional tote bags and weekender bags.

Hanes Men's Ecosmart Pullover Hoodie $14.59 $30 51% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Layering up for winter? Hanes Ecosmart hoodies are available in sizes ranging from S-5XL and in dozens of different colors.

Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge $55 $99 44% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Upgrade your snack game with this Xbox mini fridge. The 14.3-inch fridge can fit up to eight cans with leftover space for snacks and more.

Buy: Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch $124.50

Getting fit for 2023? Measure your heart rate, sleep patterns, plus check news, weather, listen to music and more with the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch .

Kensie 4-Piece Zest for Life Set $25 $116 (value) 78% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Kensie’s Zest for Life Set includes a fragrance, lotion, body oil, eau du parfum spray with notes of orange blossom, mango nectar, coconut water, hibiscus and cedarwood.

Costway 1500W Electric Oil Filled Radiator Space Heater $69.99 $111 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Turn up the heat with Costway’s 1500W radiator space heater . The electric, oil-filled radiator features three heat settings and the wheels make it easy to move around your space.

Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum $358.40 $399.99 10% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Tidying up? The best-selling Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum is on sale at Walmart .

Sansui S50V1UA 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $229.99 $329 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

New year, new TV! The Sansui 4K UHD HDR Smart TV features an ultra-slim LED display, exceptional picture quality, a vivid range of colors and brightness, 3840 x 2160 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, Wifi, Bluetooth and Google Assistant.

Elborough Manufactured Wood Armoire $186.99 Buy Now 1

Need to organize your clutter? This two-door storage cabinet has four adjustable shelves and its available in four colors: white, highland oak, cinnamon cherry and silver sycamore.

Mainstay 6-Piece Bed in a Bag $25 $32.96 24% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Need new bedding? This bed in a bag set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillow cases, shams and a bed skirt. It’s available in six different colors (silver, black, blue, green and pink) and in twin, full, queen and king sizes.

Erikstay Upholstered Bed $174.84 $244.75 29% off% OFF Buy Now 1

From bedding to beds. This upholstered bed is on sale at Wayfair and it’s available in a bunch of different colors: pink, grey, dark blue, beige and black (for twin, full, queen and king beds).