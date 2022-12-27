The pillow fight that is the NFC South can be decided once and for all — for better or worse — on Sunday in Tampa. A win by the Buccaneers (7-8) over the Panthers (6-9) at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and Tampa Bay will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third consecutive year, regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. A win by the Panthers, who’ve won four of their past six games under interim head coach Steve Wilks, will elevate them into a tie with the Buccaneers with the...

TAMPA, FL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO