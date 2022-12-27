Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
2news.com
NDOT Advises Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Airlines customers wait in line for hours at RNO
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The day after Christmas is typically one of the busiest here at the Reno Tahoe Airport. Step inside to check-in at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter; a line greets you. And not just any line. Many of these people tell us they’ve been waiting four hours.
2news.com
High avalanche danger in Olympic Valley, officials recommend area evacuations
The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas. Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
Record-Courier
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
2news.com
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wet, wintry storm this weekend; Active weather to continue in new year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another major atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Lake Tahoe region this weekend that will bring multiple feet of high elevation snow, heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch and also a...
2news.com
Flood Advisory up Through Sunday, Sandbags Available
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecast an atmospheric river type storm event will impact the Greater Reno-Tahoe area beginning Friday night, December 30, through early Sunday morning, January 1. There's currently a flood advisory up that replaced a previous flood watch in the region. The advisory goes...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million
545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
2news.com
Storey County Under Flood Watch Friday into Saturday, Sandbags Available
In preparation for the upcoming atmospheric storm, predictions from the National Weather Service Reno indicate that heavy rain will impact the region. Although the Truckee River is not expected to reach flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday as water moves out of the mountains.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
Comments / 0