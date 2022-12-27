Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he will sit with fans during MNF game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football and one former player is going to be there. Former Bengal Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson tweeted on Christmas Day, saying he is going to the game and even plans to sit in the stands with fans, which isn't uncommon for him to do.
Yardbarker
The Cincinnati Bengals Could Benefit From a First-Round Bye
The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up and facing two vital games — there’s a chance they could get the No. 1 seed. Trey Wingo and Arif Hasan break down what it would mean for the Bengals to get that first-round bye.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Golf Digest
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
Yardbarker
Bengals, Bills Barreling Towards Historic Monday Night Football Matchup
The massive Monday Night Football clash has some historic significance helping to fuel the hype. An immovable object meets an unstoppable force as the Bengals' seven-game win streak goes up against Buffalo's six-game win streak. It's resulted in two teams combing for 23 wins, tying for the most ever in...
Yardbarker
What Can The Bears Do With Their First-Round Pick?
The Chicago Bears sit in an interesting spot in the NFL Draft going into week 17. While they currently hold the second overall pick, they can turn that into the first overall pick. However, doing that requires them to lose out and have the Houston Texans, the current holder of...
Bills in snow-driving controversy amid Buffalo disaster: ‘They were not allowed to travel’
Buffalo may be rabidly obsessed with their Bills, but that hasn’t stopped the team from getting into a tiff with the city during the recent snow-pocalypse. The Bills played the Bears in Chicago on Christmas Eve and had to travel back to Buffalo in the middle of a historic blizzard that has claimed the lives of at least 37 people in the metropolitan area so far. The team flew into Rochester – a nearby airport – in the midst of a driving ban in the city, which was enacted due to the blizzard. According to Erie County, the team asked for a...
Comments / 2