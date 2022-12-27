ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
MIAMI, FL
southarkansassun.com

A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL

