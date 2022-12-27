Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
NBC Miami
Friends, Family Search for Answers After Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
Matthew Joseph has taught many students through the years, but Rickey Ferguson, the teen who was shot in the head at a park in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, is one student he said he will never forget. Joseph taught at Deerfield Beach Middle School before he moved out the area and...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
South Florida man arrested a year after mooning provokes shooting
A man's been arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend who dropped her pants and told him to "kiss my [expletive]" during an argument last year.
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
WSVN-TV
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI (WSVN) - Troopers have located a luxury sports car that, they said, was connected to a crime. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lamborghini was used in a recent highway shooting. It has been impounded for evidence. Last week, a video on social media showed a passenger shooting...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
WSVN-TV
Toddler hospitalized after hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach; search underway for driver
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said are searching for a driver who, they said, struck a toddler in Deerfield Beach and fled the scene, sending the young victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child being struck along the 900 block of Siesta Key...
North Miami Beach Mom Charged With Stabbing Daughter To Death
The child had stab wounds to the chest, neck and face.
Victim in deadly Dania Beach shooting identified; detectives searching for suspect
A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in Dania Beach, and detectives are searching for the suspect. Deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. and found the wounded man, identified Wednesday as Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre, 24. Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated and later died there, according to the Sheriff’s ...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Woman accused of hitting 92-year-old mother with wrench, told her to kill herself
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in jail after her mother told deputies she abused her. On Dec. 1 around 8 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to Boca Raton in reference to a domestic battery. Deputies met with the 92-year-old victim who...
Double shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 dead, 1 critically hurt
FORT LAUDERDALE -- One man was killed and another man was critically injured during a shooting that erupted from a dispute Tuesday night in Lauderhill, police said.Police said one man was rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in critical condition, while the second victim died at the scene, police said in a statement.Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. to 5304 NW 24th Court after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, police said.When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk with multiple injuries.The other man was found on the south side of the same building suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to police.Witnesses told police they overheard a large commotion before several gunshots were fired. Police said they did not immediately have any information about a shooter.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers.
Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot
A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
WSVN-TV
Miramar Target evacuated as police investigate suspicious package found outside
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was spotted outside of a Target in Miramar and led to the evacuation of the store. 7SkyForce hovered above the large retailer, located at 16901 Miramar Parkway, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. According to Miramar Police, a Target employee...
Comments / 0