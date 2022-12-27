ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtatennis.com

Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Yardbarker

Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup

Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
tennisuptodate.com

Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas

The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennisuptodate.com

Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup

Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
tennisuptodate.com

Cam Norrie spoils Aussie party in Perth, downs de Minaur in United Cup

Cameron Norrie took down Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-3 in a hostile environemnt giving Great Britain the huge point over Australia in the United Cup. Norrie has played some amazing tennis to start the year as he competed in several exhibition events. He played far more tennis than de Minaur which ultimately mattered in this match as his level was better from the start. He patiently waited for his chances against de Minaur who was erratic and times and it resulted in a straight-sets win.
The Guardian

Harriet Dart gets Great Britain off to winning start at United Cup

Harriet Dart secured victory for Great Britain in their opening United Cup tie against Australia on Friday with a straight-sets victory over Maddison Inglis. Britain were 2-0 up in the best-of-five contest heading into day two, thanks to wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan on day one. GB needed...
ng-sportingnews.com

tennisuptodate.com

