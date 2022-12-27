Read full article on original website
Tesla's 2022 Stock Plunge Is Worth Most Automakers Combined
According to a recent article published by Electrek, Tesla's market cap has dropped so much in 2022 that the losses are nearly equal to the rest of the entire legacy automotive industry as a whole. It calls the stock drop one of the most significant in history. Tesla's stock has...
Mengshi M-Terrain, Damd’s Suzukis, And 2023 Chrysler 300C Sold-Out: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s Inflation Reduction Act hasn’t landed so well with foreign automakers, with officials from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union pressuring the Biden Administration for changes. The act requires that production and sourcing of EVs be in and from North America to qualify for incentives. But a U.S. Department of Treasury whitepaper indicates that an expansion of tax credit eligibility may be made for nations with free-trade agreements.
Production Mengshi M-Terrain Looks Like The Lovechild Of A Hummer And An FJ Cruiser
The Mengshi M-Terrain EV has been uncovered in production guise in China, revealing an SUV that makes the GMC Hummer EV seems a little tame. Built for Dongfeng’s Mengshi brand, the M-Terrain is just about as crazy as SUVs go, regardless of whether they have electric powertrains or not. It has a very similar design to the concept unveiled earlier this year but does benefit from some alterations to make it more suitable for use on the road.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Elon Musk tweeted another photo of his bedside table, saying the US Constitution is the 'most treasured' item on it
The Twitter CEO tweeted a picture of three books linked to America's founding, having previously tweeted a bizarre picture of his bedside table.
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
Elon Musk Warns About a Bad Decision
The deterioration of the economic climate has been one of the main concerns for investors for several months now. This is reflected in particular in the fall of nearly 33% of the Nasdaq 100 stock market index, dominated by technology companies which are mainly growth stocks. Price increases for goods...
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
New Law Bans Elon Musk's Tesla From Advertising as 'Full Self-Driving'
Apparently not everyone knows that Teslas aren’t actually full self-driving cars. A new California law going into effect in 2023 will prohibit Tesla (and other auto manufacturers) from marketing its driver assistance tech as completely autonomous if that’s not actually the case. Senate Bill No. 1398 was sponsored...
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
It was a bad year for crypto. It was even worse for these guys
Some of the industry’s biggest names fell from historic highs historically quickly.
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than...
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
Elon Musk responds to Twitter's first widespread outage under his leadership by saying the platform is working for him
Elon Musk told Twitter users: "Works for me" after the platform went down for thousands. Staff previously raised outage concerns after mass layoffs.
2023 could be another difficult year for the auto industry – here's why
2022 was challenging for the world's major automakers, as supply chain disruptions made it hard to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. The disruptions are now easing and dealers should have more cars to sell. But with recessionary fears lurking will consumers buy without profit-eroding discounts?. High interest rates, supply...
Nio Introduces New EC7 Crossover Coupe, Redesigned ES8
Nio is one of China’s more interesting automakers and the company has unveiled the new EC7 as well as the redesigned ES8. The EC7 is being billed as a “mid-large flagship coupe SUV” that sports a drag coefficient as low as 0.23. The company says this gives the model the lowest drag coefficient of any crossover in the world.
