MMA stories of the year for 2022, No. 5: Who took lead as No. 2 promotion?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
With just a few days remaining in the 2022 calendar, it’s time to put on a bow on the year that was and get ready to turn the page.

Before that can happen, though, we must examine the top storylines of the past year. That was the focal point in the final 2022 episode of MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique,” on which we count down the top five storylines.

Although the UFC dominates most of the headlines in the MMA world, 2022 was a year when other organizations upped their games, as well. The race for status as the No. 2 promotion is more competitive than ever, with Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship all having arguments as the second most prominent industry leader.

Which company made the strongest impression? Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King discussed the No. 5 storyline of 2022. Check it out in the video above. Then don’t miss the full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Scott Coker reacts to Bellator's 5-0 win vs. Rizin FF: 'This is the best roster we've ever had'

Bellator boss Scott Coker saw his team go unbeaten in their clash against Rizin FF on Saturday. In a promotion vs. promotion event to close out 2022, Bellator fighters went 5-0, giving their American promotion a clean sweep at Saturday’s Rizin FF vs. Bellator event in Japan. The fights took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, near Tokyo. The main card airs on Showtime via tape delay at 8 p.m. ET.
