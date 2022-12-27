MMA stories of the year for 2022, No. 5: Who took lead as No. 2 promotion?

With just a few days remaining in the 2022 calendar, it’s time to put on a bow on the year that was and get ready to turn the page.

Before that can happen, though, we must examine the top storylines of the past year. That was the focal point in the final 2022 episode of MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique,” on which we count down the top five storylines.

Although the UFC dominates most of the headlines in the MMA world, 2022 was a year when other organizations upped their games, as well. The race for status as the No. 2 promotion is more competitive than ever, with Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship all having arguments as the second most prominent industry leader.

Which company made the strongest impression? Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King discussed the No. 5 storyline of 2022. Check it out in the video above. Then don’t miss the full episode below.

