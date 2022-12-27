ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boldsky.com

New Year 2023: Ways To Refresh Your 2023 Diet And Fitness Resolutions

As we approach the New Year, many of you may be contemplating writing down some diet and fitness resolutions. They offer a sense of motivation and hope for improving your health and well-being. In spite of this, you may feel a sense of failure if you do not take the...
shefinds

2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist

If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
psychreg.org

You Don’t Have to Go to the Gym to Keep Your New Year’s Resolution

It’s that time of the year again. The days are short, the nights are cold, and everyone is bemoaning just how much they ate over the Christmas holiday. And sure enough, as trash cans become filled with old Christmas trees, January brings about another fond holiday tradition: New Year’s Resolutions. It’s a guarantee, just like hearing a song about a reindeer with a red nose while grocery shopping in December, you are bound to find packed gyms come January.
CBS Baltimore

The arrival of 2023 is prompting people to make new fitness goals

BALTIMORE -- Losing weight and getting fit is one of the most common goals people declare as a New Year's resolution. Every January, Planet Fitness tends to see an influx of people rush to the gym. "Checking by hour, it increases from 45 people an hour to about 65 to 70 people in an hour in the club trying to get to that New Year's Resolution," Planet Fitness Senior Fitness Training Support Manager Quintin Dailey said.Consistency is key, Dailey said. Kevin Pitts turned to the Planet Fitness in Reisterstown nine years ago when he was dealing with high cholesterol and was taking medication...
BALTIMORE, MD
yourerie

Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2023 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps in more than one way.
Money

The Best Exercise Bikes for Your Money

Riding a stationary bike is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise. Not only is it an effective way to burn calories, it can help improve your cardiovascular health and strengthen your lower body muscles. Cycling is also considered a low-impact exercise so it won't place excessive strain on your hips, knees, or ankles.
Emmanuel Edwin

Derila Memory Foam Pillow Review 2022 : (Opinion) Sleep-Friendly Memory Foam Pillow

Are you looking for the perfect pillow to provide you with comfort and relief? Look no further than the Derila Memory Foam Pillow. Reviews of this amazing pillow are popping up everywhere as people discover just how comfortable and supportive it is. The Derila Memory Foam Pillow is designed with a special foam that contours to your form, so it supports your head and neck while you sleep. This pillow allows you to sleep comfortably and indulge in the relief it provides. Read on to learn more about the Derila Memory Foam Pillow and why it might be the perfect pillow for you.

