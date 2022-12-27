Winter Storm To Bring Rain To Santa Clarita Skies

After a warm and sunny Christmas weekend, the last week of 2022 is set to have cooler and wetter weather thanks to an oncoming winter storm sweeping across SoCal, including Santa Clarita.

Showers are expected to come to Los Angeles County by late Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expected periods of moderate to heavy rain, with a projected 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall through Wednesday. Coastal mountain slopes may get up to 3 inches of rain.

Although temperatures have cooled from Sunday’s mid-80s weather, expecters believe there will only be minimal snow accumulation with snow levels well above 8000 feet.

After a light reprieve on Wednesday, another wave of rainfall is expected between Thursday night and Friday morning, per the NWS.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .