Santa Clarita, CA

Winter Storm To Bring Rain To Santa Clarita Skies

By Jade Aubuchon
 4 days ago

After a warm and sunny Christmas weekend, the last week of 2022 is set to have cooler and wetter weather thanks to an oncoming winter storm sweeping across SoCal, including Santa Clarita.

Showers are expected to come to Los Angeles County by late Tuesday afternoon, continuing into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expected periods of moderate to heavy rain, with a projected 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall through Wednesday. Coastal mountain slopes may get up to 3 inches of rain.

Although temperatures have cooled from Sunday’s mid-80s weather, expecters believe there will only be minimal snow accumulation with snow levels well above 8000 feet.

After a light reprieve on Wednesday, another wave of rainfall is expected between Thursday night and Friday morning, per the NWS.

Los Angeles County, CA
