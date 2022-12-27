ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times

A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
Takeoff murder suspect's bond expected to be lowered again

HOUSTON - The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is expected to have his bond lowered again. Patrick Clark was in court again on Tuesday as his attorney's requested his bond be set at $300,000. Clark's initial bond was set at $2 million, but attorneys argues it...
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
