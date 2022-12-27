Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Arrested, Woman Still Wanted for the November Savage Beating of an Uber DriverSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winterB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
fox26houston.com
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
Car owner opens fire at person trying to take vehicle, deputies say
The shooting took place just as the armed victim was inside a check-cashing place in northwest Harris County on Thursday night.
'I forgave him' | Friend says Sawyer Yards arson suspect who killed himself was in downward spiral
HOUSTON — Friends said they hope the man accused of intentionally setting fire to an art studio at Sawyer Yards last week is remembered for much more than his final acts. Eoles “Duece” Whitaker II, 32, killed himself by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as investigators closed in to arrest him, according to authorities.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says
Video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of a convenience store when several men approached him and began to kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground. Police are still searching for one of those suspects.
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose
Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says
Investigators said they found many shell casings at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot graze wound to the head.
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
fox26houston.com
Takeoff murder suspect's bond expected to be lowered again
HOUSTON - The man charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff is expected to have his bond lowered again. Patrick Clark was in court again on Tuesday as his attorney's requested his bond be set at $300,000. Clark's initial bond was set at $2 million, but attorneys argues it...
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
2 USPS mail carriers in different parts of Houston robbed at gunpoint
The U.S. Postal Service is hoping a $50,000 reward can help weed out the suspects who committed the crime spree in one day.
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0