3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas police searching for endangered missing person Curtis Dewayne Taylor
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are searching for an endangered missing person Thursday night. Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was last seen in the 4800 block of Bartlett Avenue in Dallas at 11 a.m., police say. Police describe Taylor as a 5'11 white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on it, blue shorts and brown boots.Taylor was also reported missing earlier this month. He was found safely three days later. If you have information about Taylor, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 231702-2022.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed for Homicide on Mundy Drive
On December 30, 2022, at about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Mundy Drive regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined Ernest Taylor, a 28-year-old male, was found shot at the location. He died at the scene from his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation that is...
WFAA
Suspect shot in attempted carjacking, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, the Dallas Police Department said. According to the department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lovers Lanes in response to a reported shooting. A DPD spokesperson told WFAA that a suspect was shot while allegedly...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing – Sallye Neely
Ms. Neely has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating the above individual. On December 26, 2022, at about 7:00 pm, Ms. Neely was last seen at 3700 Fawn Valley Drive. Ms. Neely left the area on foot. Ms. Neely may be confused and in need of assistance.
WFAA
Dallas police searching for suspect, woman tied to fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on Dec. 30. DPD said officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a call about a robbery in progress. DPD said its preliminary investigation determined that an unknown black male shot two men.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Homicide on Biglow Street
On November 25, 2022, Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Biglow Street for a call of an injured person. The preliminary investigation determined when DFR arrived, they found Richard Eaton, a 57-year-old man, assaulted with serious head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital. On...
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center
An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night. It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out. “Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one...
Plano police search for teen accused of spray-painting racial slurs, Bible verses on homes
PLANO, Texas — It's unwelcome end to the year for a Plano neighborhood. Plano police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a storage shed and vandalized nearly a dozen homes with spray paint. Neighbors discovered random Bible verses and racial slurs graffitied on homes and cars Thursday morning.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
White Settlement PD looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious inside an Academy Sports and Outdoors restroom last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.The victim was taken to...
6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
WFAA
Surveillance video shows moments when six people were shot near Dallas shopping center
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. The shooting happened near the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
The female victim that died has been identified as Marleah Lewis. On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
dpdbeat.com
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
