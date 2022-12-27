ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Skagit County flooding causes evacuations

LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road reopened

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced today, Thursday, December 29th, about 2:15pm that Slater Road had been reopened. According to the announcement, “Slater Road is now open but posted for water over roadway with a 5 mph speed limit.”. The road was closed December...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
EVERETT, WA
KXLY

Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
BELLINGHAM, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Mi Rancho Meat Market “The Dollar Taco” of Bellingham now has Birria Tacos

BELLINGHAM, Washington. — On Thursday, Bellingham Metro News visited local Latino hotspot in Bellingham. Mi Rancho is a Meat Market located on Northwest Avenue just 5 minutes north of Downtown Bellingham. The business serves more than just a Meat Market, over the years it has expanded into the next door vacant suites on both sides.
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest

Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting

A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
BOTHELL, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy