WCSO: Local residents impacted by winter weather should report damages
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Whatcom County residents impacted by recent weather events are being asked to report any damages. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any damage sustained during “extreme winter weather events” from December 13th onward. Anyone in the county, regardless of where...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
Sandy Point residents wake to floodwater blocked roads, potential of another flooding event today
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Residents on Sandy Point faced property damage along with blocked roads preventing them from reaching or leaving their homes yesterday, Tuesday, December 27th, due to coastal flooding pushed by a 12.3-foot King Tide. Many have reported waking today to find very little difference this morning...
There’s a fire in the Samish hills. What should you do?
Fires seen in winter often draw several calls to 911.
Coastal flood watch continues with extreme high tides in Whatcom
Seaside homes surrounded by water, minor damage reported in Bellingham parks.
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
Skagit County flooding causes evacuations
LA CONNER, Wash. – Flooding in Skagit County has led to evacuations and a disaster declaration in one community. La Conner Mayor Ramon Hayes issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, December 27th, after floodwaters closed roads and public facilities, including the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Skagit County...
Traffic Alert: Slater Road reopened
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County Public Works announced today, Thursday, December 29th, about 2:15pm that Slater Road had been reopened. According to the announcement, “Slater Road is now open but posted for water over roadway with a 5 mph speed limit.”. The road was closed December...
Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
Which food truck is the best in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Brothers Bus Bistro, Simmering Tava, Sweet As Waffles and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best food truck.
Woman arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, attempting to bribe witness
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was arrested after breaking into a Bellingham man’s home and attempting to bribe him a week later. Court documents state that the victim’s stepson called him after three people entered the residence in south Bellingham on December 11th. One of the people...
Mi Rancho Meat Market “The Dollar Taco” of Bellingham now has Birria Tacos
BELLINGHAM, Washington. — On Thursday, Bellingham Metro News visited local Latino hotspot in Bellingham. Mi Rancho is a Meat Market located on Northwest Avenue just 5 minutes north of Downtown Bellingham. The business serves more than just a Meat Market, over the years it has expanded into the next door vacant suites on both sides.
Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
