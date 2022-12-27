ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens

5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
CARBONDALE, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This is the big event’: I-70 expected to see heavy traffic in lead up to New Years

Traffic this week on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels is likely to be some of the heaviest of the year. Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, or CDOT, shows that more than 243,000 vehicles have already passed through the tunnels going east and westbound between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. For those same dates in 2021, the total was more than 254,000, according to CDOT data.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Marshall fire anniversary: Assessing the true cost

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which caused more than $2 billion in losses, according to the latest assessments. But many impacts of the Marshall fire can’t be measured, said Lisa Atallah, a Louisville resident who was forced to flee the fire. While her home was spared, she witnessed entire communities destroyed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Top Longmont news stories of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, many Coloradans have spent the past few days attending community gatherings that mark the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which started on Dec. 30, 2021. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s...
LONGMONT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council on the hunt for solutions to stalled construction projects

Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core. Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment...
ASPEN, CO
94.3 The X

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Evergreen Lodge redevelopment in Vail hits roadblock in approval

After months of back-and-forth between the town, developers and residents, Vail’s Planning and Environment Commission recommended approval of the proposal for the redevelopment of Evergreen Lodge in Vail at its Nov. 14 meeting. The recommended approval was appealed three weeks later, however, by the adjacent property, Vail International Condominium...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
VAIL, CO
The Longmont Leader

