Stormy seas hamper Dungeness crab harvest for North Bay fleet
Mother Nature is dishing up another delay in the local Dungeness harvest, meaning fresh-caught crab is unlikely to hit local markets in time for New Year’s celebrations. The latest hitch in the thrice-delayed crab season for the North Bay is the weather forecast, with encroaching storms making the Saturday season opener miserable, if not outright hazardous, for the crab fleet.
Delayed return to the office dampens Marin, Sonoma real estate market
With the rollout of vaccines in 2021 and the rollback of coronavirus-related measures, 2022 was supposed to be the year of the office return. But the reality has been mixed. Some local office property owners reported higher occupancies as more workers came back to space already leased. But other local...
Restaurant Depot plans to open Sonoma County food service wholesale store
A New York-based chain of food service wholesale stores plans to open its first North Bay location. Restaurant Depot has inked the initial prelease at Panattoni Development Company’s Innovation Center project in Rohnert Park, confirmed listing agent Ronald Reinking of Newmark. The chain signed a 10-year deal for 46,000...
Restaurant at Sonoma County airport taking its final bow
Friday will be the last day for operations at the Sky Lounge Steak House & Sushi Bar, located just outside the baggage claim at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat newspaper reported. Airport officials told the Journal earlier this year that the business’s...
Napa home-theater installer buys its own building
Audio Visual Engineering of Napa now owns its home at 461 Technology Way. The company purchased the 2,811-square-foot building on July 29 for $895,000 from wine industry services company G3 Enterprises Inc., according to Bay Area Development Company, a Small Business Administration financing conduit. It had been located in the Napa’s Kellebrew Building, 3149 California Blvd., Suite J, Napa.
North Bay affordable housing gets built, but much more is needed
Sacramento has made it clear with more legislation in 2022 that it means business about building more housing, particularly what’s in reach for California households with below-median earnings. And while hundreds of such dwellings came out of the ground or were completed in the North Bay this year, they’re...
Marin County fire district gets $4 million for new fire station
California’s state investment bank approved financing for construction of a fire station in the Marin County town of Tiburon. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank approved the $4.3 million Infrastructure State Revolving Fund loan for a new 5,455-square-foot, two-story building at the location of Tiburon Fire Protection District’s existing Station 10 building. Constructed in 1960, Station 10 is set to be demolished.
