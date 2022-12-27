ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

France to provide 2 satellites, receiving station to Poland

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5ugU_0jvmmMad00

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station under a deal sealed Tuesday in Warsaw which Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, after meeting with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, announced that they approved an agreement between Airbus and the Polish Armament Agency on equipping the Polish army with two reconnaissance satellites.

Błaszczak said the agreement represented “a good opportunity to strengthen our capacity for the early detection of threats.”

The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($612 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027.

The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites, its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters (nearly a foot).

Błaszczak called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Despite war, some Ukrainian families reunite for New Year

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — For millions of Ukrainians, many of them under Russian bombardment and grappling with power and water shortages, New Year's celebrations will be muted as Russia's 10-month war rumbles on with no end in sight. Explosions rang out across the country as a new wave of russian attacks was reported Saturday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Hours after the death Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his “noble” predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pontiff in centuries to retire from the papacy.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NKorea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuke arsenal

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “exponential” expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal and the development of a new, more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons test following a record number of missile firings last year.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

On New Year's, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression

MOSCOW — (AP) — President Vladimir Putin used his New Year's address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow. Putin made the video address, shown on state television on Saturday in each of Russia's 11...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XVI's legacy

NEW YORK — (AP) — In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Benedict's lasting mark on papacy will be his resignation

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had a long and illustrious career as one of the Roman Catholic Church’s pre-eminent theologians. For all his accomplishments and accolades, however, Benedict will forever be known as the first pope in 600 years to resign. The former...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Benedict XVI, reluctant pope who chose to retire, dies at 95

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — He was the reluctant pope, a shy bookworm who preferred solitary walks in the Alps and Mozart piano concertos to the public glare and majesty of Vatican pageantry. When Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI and was thrust into the footsteps of his beloved and charismatic predecessor, he said he felt a guillotine had come down on him.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: No modern protocols exist for funeral of former pontiff

The Vatican has elaborate rituals when a reigning pope dies, but how the passing of a former pontiff is handled is unclear. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI resigned nearly 10 years ago and was succeeded by Pope Francis. Benedict’s death on Saturday at the age of 95 raises protocol questions since there is no modern precedent on how to handle the funeral of a former pontiff.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Benedict’s resignation sparked calls for retirement protocol

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — If ever there was a moment that embodied the surreal novelty created by the first papal resignation in 600 years, it came on the morning of March 23, 2013: Newly elected Pope Francis had traveled to the papal summer retreat south of Rome and was greeted on the helipad by the previous pope, Benedict XVI, who had moved there three weeks earlier.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope

ALTOETTING, Germany — (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the gold-adorned Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI's Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of this German region's most famous sons, who died on Saturday. Parents held their children's hands tightly, older couples and nuns...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

BEIJING — (AP) — China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. Speaking on national television...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dead at 95

VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict Emeritus Benedict XVI, a German theologian who became the first pontiff to resign in more than 600 years, died Saturday, the Vatican announced. He was 95. “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes flowed in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
218K+
Followers
150K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy