“Sister Boniface Mysteries” Premieres on WITF TV
Watch the “Father Brown” spin-off Thursday nights at 8pm starting in January. First, there was Father Brown, now say hello to Sister Boniface. This clever, moped-riding nun is the police’s secret weapon for solving murders in this Father Brown spin-off. The series is set in the 1960s...
Magpie Murders: D.I.Y. Marathon with WITF Passport
Did you miss it this fall or want to rewatch? The whodunit is on WITF Passport!. Praised as “a magnificent piece of crime fiction” and “an ingenious novel within a novel” by Sunday Times (London), Magpie Murders topped multiple best-seller lists. The MASTERPIECE adaptation by its author, Anthony Horowitz, is a beguiling murder mystery with a solution that both shocks and astonishes its viewers!
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Rick Steves Art of Europe
Explore European art through the ages, from prehistoric cave paintings into the 20th century. Rick Steves Art of Europe is an ambitious six-part sweep through European art history that weaves the greatest masterpieces into a fascinating story that’s both entertaining and inspiring. Rick Steves climbs deep into the prehistoric tombs on remote Scottish isles, summits Michelangelo’s dome at the Vatican, and waltzes through glittering French palaces before pondering the genius of Picasso and Van Gogh.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
