Framingham, MA

mspnews.org

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POLITO VISITS HEADQUARTERS TO MEET CADETS, GET UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

We were honored earlier this week to welcome Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to General Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to speak to our inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, MSP personnel also updated the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of law enforcement’s fight against human trafficking in Massachusetts, an issue of much concern to her.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thegraftonnews.com

Nicholas Wojnar sworn in as academy trained correctional officer

WORCESTER — On Friday, Dec. 2, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis proudly administered the Correctional Officers Oath to the 20 graduating recruits of the Sheriff’s Office’s 58th Basic Recruit Training Academy at Anna Maria College. Among the 20 graduates was Grafton resident Nicholas Wojnar. As president of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westboro Mobil granted license, with conditions

WESTBOROUGH – There are still issues with parking and logbooks, but Westboro Mobil on East Main Street had its Class II dealers license renewed – for two months. That’s to give town officials and owner Jack Azar time to fulfill several conditions, including how many vehicles can be on the lot, either for repairs or for sale.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WCVB

Afghan family building new life in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan connected with a family from Afghanistan, who described their perilous flight out of the country amid the fall of Kabul and expressed their hopes for a future here in the United States. It was among Nicole's favorite stories of the year. U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center

SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
94.9 HOM

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

