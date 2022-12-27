Read full article on original website
mspnews.org
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POLITO VISITS HEADQUARTERS TO MEET CADETS, GET UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING
We were honored earlier this week to welcome Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to General Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to speak to our inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, MSP personnel also updated the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of law enforcement’s fight against human trafficking in Massachusetts, an issue of much concern to her.
thegraftonnews.com
Nicholas Wojnar sworn in as academy trained correctional officer
WORCESTER — On Friday, Dec. 2, Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis proudly administered the Correctional Officers Oath to the 20 graduating recruits of the Sheriff’s Office’s 58th Basic Recruit Training Academy at Anna Maria College. Among the 20 graduates was Grafton resident Nicholas Wojnar. As president of...
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito reflects on visits to all 351 Mass. communities
One of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s first relationship-building tests with the cities and towns across Massachusetts came soon after she and Gov. Charlie Baker were sworn into office in 2015, when a string of winter storms dumped several feet of snow across Massachusetts and hamstrung MBTA service. Polito, speaking...
communityadvocate.com
Westboro Mobil granted license, with conditions
WESTBOROUGH – There are still issues with parking and logbooks, but Westboro Mobil on East Main Street had its Class II dealers license renewed – for two months. That’s to give town officials and owner Jack Azar time to fulfill several conditions, including how many vehicles can be on the lot, either for repairs or for sale.
Bill to extend release date for Massachusetts seal & motto has been made
It will likely be at least another year before changes are made to the state's seal and motto.
2 RI counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for all Rhode Island counties due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WCVB
Afghan family building new life in Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2022, Nicole Estaphan connected with a family from Afghanistan, who described their perilous flight out of the country amid the fall of Kabul and expressed their hopes for a future here in the United States. It was among Nicole's favorite stories of the year. U.S....
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
communityadvocate.com
RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Lawmakers send Gov. Baker bill aimed at reducing traffic deaths in Mass.
State lawmakers sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill this week that aims to cut down the number of traffic fatalities by imposing new measures on drivers like minimum passing distances to protect pedestrians, cyclists, and those not in a vehicle from road-related injuries or death. It is...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Massachusetts State Rep. announced abortion access is coming to the Cape & Islands
Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes took to his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that funding from the state will allow it to provide abortion care at its facilities on the Cape & Islands. According to Rep. Fernandes Health Imperatives, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the health and well-being of...
communityadvocate.com
WWII veteran celebrates 101 years of memories at American Heritage Museum
HUDSON – Russell Phipps is 101 years old. He’s hard of hearing and needs a cane to move around. But he can still recall details on how to arm and load bombs, he can still shoot a firearm (including muzzle loaders), and he still knows his way around a sawmill.
nationalfisherman.com
Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts
Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
