Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
The Most Romantic Place in Missouri Has an Lovely Indoor Outhouse
If love is in the air, there's one Missouri option you need to know about. It's a place-to-stay option that was just named the most romantic in the Show Me State probably because it has an indoor outhouse. I'll attempt to explain. Only In Your State just shared an interesting...
Columbia Missourian
Trash, recycling unaffected by holiday weekend
Despite the new year, trash and recycling pickup in Columbia will not be disrupted on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pickup of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.
Columbia Missourian
When compassion meets bureaucracy, people are left out in the cold
The thought of about 100 unsheltered people left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures on Columbia streets the day after we celebrated, commercially or religiously, Jesus being born in a manager is jarring. All because Dec. 26 was a national holiday. All because the so called “warming centers” were closed because they are always closed on holidays.
kmuw.org
Come see what's at the top of Mt. Sunflower
I’ve been preparing for this hike for weeks, and I’m finally about to set out. Ropes? Check. Water? Check. Oxygen? Altitude sickness pills? Yup, all here. And so I begin my ascent of … Mount Sunflower. OK, it’s not exactly a climb. More of a stroll. In...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Bows for Birds helps to enjoy a winter walk
As I sat down to write my annual roundup of places to get the new year off on the right foot, I discovered another reason to encourage people to find their way outside in the early winter days of 2023. Now in their 12th year, the First Day Hikes promoted...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
ktvo.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
Missouri Firefighters Rescued a Frightened Deer Stuck in Icy Lake
Not all heroes wear capes. Some slowly slide across an icy lake with a ladder to rescue a deer just like some Missouri firefighters just did. This close encounter of the deer kind just happened a few days ago as shared by the Gravois Fire Protection District on Facebook. As they tell the story, the deer is named Randy (named after the fact I'm told) who got himself into a bad situation on a frozen lake which he was unable to escape from. That's when the Missouri firefighters came to the rescue.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
Columbia Missourian
Limited resources left people unsheltered for hours on frigid holiday Monday
Despite a range of actions the city and others have taken to help people who are homeless in Columbia, they still have few places to get out of the cold when their usual shelters are closed. How some people struggled through this past Monday made this problem clear. Some in...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
Bold Prediction: Missouri Makes Record Investment in Education
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
Comments / 0